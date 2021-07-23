California ASC requires patients to get COVID-19 vaccine
Pacific Heights Plastic Surgery in San Francisco now requires staff and patients to have the COVID-19 vaccine before entering the facility. The policy change began with the installation of a new cappuccino machine. The center also has a machine that makes latte art, and patients can get coffee with the ASC's logo while they wait. Jonathan Kaplan, MD, said the center decided to offer coffee to other tenants in the building as well.www.beckersasc.com
