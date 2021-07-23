Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California ASC requires patients to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Laura Dyrda -
beckersasc.com
 9 days ago

Pacific Heights Plastic Surgery in San Francisco now requires staff and patients to have the COVID-19 vaccine before entering the facility. The policy change began with the installation of a new cappuccino machine. The center also has a machine that makes latte art, and patients can get coffee with the ASC's logo while they wait. Jonathan Kaplan, MD, said the center decided to offer coffee to other tenants in the building as well.

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kaplan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Far And Away#Asc#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada knocks out US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of the Olympic women’s soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory on Monday. Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy