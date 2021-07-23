Is Jay-Z Teasing Watch the Throne 2 Album on Kanye West’s New Song?

Kanye West pulled yet another pump fake at midnight last night after announcing the release of his long-awaited album, Donda, which failed to arrive. ’Ye even went as far as holding a 71,00-capacity listening event, streamed via Apple Music, for the project in Atlanta, further insinuating that his LP would drop. However, although there's no album from Kanye just yet, the conversation has shifted a bit after Yeezy previewed a new track he has with Jay-Z, in which Hov teased a potential follow-up to their 2011 LP, Watch the Throne.