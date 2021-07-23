Brian McNamara appointed CEO designate of new independent consumer health care company

LONDON — Brian McNamara has been named CEO designate of the new, independent consumer health care company that will be spun off from GSK in 2022. As set out at GSK’s Investor Update on 23 June 2021, subject to approval from shareholders, the separation of Consumer Health care will be by way of a demerger in mid-2022 of at least 80% of GSK’s holding to shareholders. The new resulting Consumer Health care company is expected to attain a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.