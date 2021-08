In case you missed it, DIRT 5 has just received a beefy update today, bringing with it some free content for Playgrounds mode, new Trophies to earn, and new courses. For those with some cash to burn, there's also a premium DLC named the Super Size Pack, which adds a whole bunch of new career events and vehicles. However, the highlight of this update for PlayStation 5 users is undoubtedly the overhauled implementation of the DualSense controller's unique features — haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.