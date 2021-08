Your vision naturally deteriorates as you age. Even if you’ve never worn glasses or contacts, your eyesight may begin to decline as you get older. We rely on our eyesight to perform practically all of our daily chores. Most of us take clear vision for granted and should take better care of our eyes. There are several techniques to protect your eyesight, some of which are free. Take short breaks from looking at computer screens, such as wearing sunglasses while outside on a sunny day. These modifications are simple to implement. However, while they can protect your vision, they will not necessarily improve it. You can take a supplement designed for visual health to help protect your eyes and improve your vision.