Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, MO

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-24 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...In Kansas, Leavenworth, Johnson KS and Wyandotte Counties. In Missouri, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
County
Platte County, MO
City
Jackson, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Clay Jackson#Clay Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bexar; Kendall The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Scenic Oaks and Cascade Caverns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Ravalli County, MTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ravalli by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ravalli The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Big Creek. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Big Creek FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mcculloch County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCulloch The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern McCulloch County in west central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected with these thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding, as well as flooding in rural areas of McCulloch County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Camp San Saba, Brady Lake, Voca, Rochelle, Calf Creek, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311 and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following Low Water Crossings South Blackburn between Adkins and 13th, White Street at Live Oak Creek, Hallum Draw, FM 1121 crossing Onion Creek, 17th Street between Pine and College, South High between 14th and 15th Streets, FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, County Road 416 crossing Onion Creek, County Road 156 crossing Bowtie Creek and County Road 158 crossing Bowtie Creek.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Medina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MEDINA SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA AND BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Boerne, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Castroville, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain and Olmos Park.
Berkeley County, SCweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Tidal Berkeley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 112 to 116. * WHERE...Coastal Colleton, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties, including much of the Charleston Metro Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Late afternoon showers and thunderstorms could bring some relief prior to 8 PM for some locations.
Ravalli County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ravalli by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Ravalli The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Sweathouse Creek and Lost Horse Creek
Berkeley County, SCweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Tidal Berkeley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 112 to 116. * WHERE...Coastal Colleton, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties, including much of the Charleston Metro Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Late afternoon showers and thunderstorms could bring some relief prior to 8 PM for some locations.
Berkeley County, SCweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Tidal Berkeley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 112 to 116. * WHERE...Tidal Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Owyhee County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Owyhee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Owyhee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OWYHEE COUNTY At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tindall Ranch, Grasmere, Blackstone Reservoir, Bruneau River Launch Site, Monument Butte and Black Stone Mountain.
Clay County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pala Alto, or 9 miles northwest of West Point, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near West Point around 655 PM CDT. Tibbee and Waverly around 715 PM CDT.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona southwest of Meteor Crater and in Diablo Canyon to I-40 * Until 800 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County
Elmore County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Boise has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trinity Lakes, Rocky Bar and Featherville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lincoln County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Rapid rises on arroyos. Water on roads creating travel impacts to US 54 and US 380. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carrizozo.
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CLAY COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM EDT * At 812 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middleburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Middleburg, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Lakeside, Kingsley, Oakleaf Plantation, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace and Camp Blanding.
Elmore County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 19:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Elmore FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ELMORE COUNTY At 740 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prairie, Danskin Peak and Arrowrock Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elmore County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Elmore County in southwestern Idaho * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain Home. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near American Falls, moving north at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and small hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include American Falls and western American Falls Reservoir.
Power County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Power County in southeastern Idaho * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include American Falls and western American Falls Reservoir and Cold Creek Burn Scar.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilkinson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST FELICIANA...CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...WEST CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WILKINSON COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fort Adams, or 16 miles north of St. Francisville, moving south at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jackson, St. Francisville, Woodville, Morganza, Wakefield, Spillman, Batchelor and Fort Adams. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR Southeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi At 639 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing dime size hail and winds to 45 mph was located near Pyland, or 9 miles southwest of Houston, moving southeast at 15 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning will occur with this thunderstorm. People in southeastern Calhoun and southwestern Chickasaw Counties should monitor this storm closely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy