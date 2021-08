Trevor Easter can’t remember a time when music wasn’t an integral part of his life. “I was an oompa loompa in Willy Wonka when I was six, and I played drums in our youth group at church, which led to being in a band with my friends. We recorded a couple of songs in San Diego and ended up signing to MCA records,” he says. “Fast-forward to when I was working at Rickhouse [in San Francisco] and I was there in my suspenders and arm garters and realized that bartending is so much like theater. We’re playing Lynard Skynard and I’m dressed like a railroad worker, the bar is the stage, and this is totally just theater!”