Florida Woman Busted For Skinny-Dipping In Stanger's Pool, Refused To Leave

Some rather strange news coming out of Florida.

Par for the course, right?

A Florida woman was caught swimming naked in a random person’s pool on Monday.

According to The Smoking Gun, James Clark, 69, came home from a doctor’s appointment to find a woman swimming naked in his pool and then called 911.

When police arrived to Clark’s Port Charlotte home, the woman, identified as 42-year-old Heather Kennedy, was still swimming in the pool. She didn’t want to identify who she was or explain why she was there.

Law enforcement noted that she was hostile and wanted to be left alone.

After pleading with the woman, she finally exited the pool, but struggled with the officers as they began to handcuff her.

She was charged with trespassing and resisting without violence, and booked in the Charlotte County jail on misdemeanor counts.

She was convicted earlier this year on felony narcotics possession charge and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count.

.Do a little meth, go for naked dip... all in a day's work for Florida Woman.