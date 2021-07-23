Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hard seltzer boom goes flat

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QymfY_0b5xdrUP00
Cans of AB InBev's Bud Light hard seltzer are seen next to White Claw at Jewel-Osco supermarket in Chicago, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Richa Naidu

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hard seltzer boom is losing fizz. Boston Beer’s (SAM.N)second-quarter results released Thursday tasted as bad as a Truly Pineapple drink left open overnight. Net income fell by almost 2% compared with the same period last year. That wiped off about a quarter, or $3 billion, off the company’s value.

Boston Beer’s bubbliest market has several leaks. Fewer new people are starting to drink hard seltzer, with a 7% increase in household penetration so far this year compared to 73% in the same period in 2020, said Chief Executive David Burwick. As the pandemic wanes, more people are going out, where beer still reigns.

Worse, everyone from beer goliaths like Anheuser-Busch Inbev (ABI.BR) to soft drink giant Coca-Cola (KO.N) to numerous startups are chasing the market. Boston Beer founder Jim Koch said this has led to customer “confusion” with about 1,000 different seltzer products on the market.

The company, at 34 times estimated earnings, or about 50% higher than peers, according to Refinitiv, could fall further if it’s not customer confusion but seltzer boredom. Either way, sales will fall flat. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Hitting tech on Covid lies is a healthy compromise

Commerzbank outsourcing flop is warning for rivals

Zomato’s IPO dish arrives dangerously hot

Lucid Motors’ SPAC deal hits loopy roadblock

Twitter has online ad wind at its back

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Koch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Hard Seltzer#Soft Drinks#Boston Beer#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Coca Cola#Covid#Commerzbank#Lucid Motors#Breakingviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Burger King U.S. sales power Restaurant Brands' results beat

July 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO), beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Friday, as Americans spent more at its Burger King outlets after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. U.S.-listed stock of the Toronto, Ontario-based restaurant chain rose 4% as it also said it would repurchase about...
Economymediapost.com

Hard Seltzers Drive 2nd-Quarter Growth At Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company will increase marketing investments in the third quarter this year, chief financial officer Tracey Joubert told investors this morning, with spending that will top both the second quarter in 2021 and the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. During the recently concluded second quarter, she noted, media spend had approached 2019 levels.
Economygrocerydive.com

Once-hot hard seltzer category shows signs of slowing

Boston Beer President and CEO Dave Burwick said the company "overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter and the demand for" its hard seltzer offering Truly, in a statement released with its second-quarter 2021 earnings. The alcohol company said it increased production to meet summer demand, which failed to materialize to the extent it predicted.
Financial Reportsfoodmanufacturing.com

Boston Beer Says It "Overestimated" Demand for Hard Seltzer

BOSTON — The Boston Beer Company, Inc. reported second quarter 2021 net revenue of $602.8 million, an increase of $150.7 million or 33.3%, from the same period last year. Net income for the second quarter was $59.2 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1.6% from the same period last year. Earnings per diluted share were $4.75, a decrease of $0.13 per diluted share, or 2.7% from the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to increases in operating expenses, lower gross margins, and a higher tax rate, partially offset by increased revenue driven by shipment growth of 27.4%.
LifestyleKRON4

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Hard seltzer sales decline

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains why America may be losing its love of hard seltzer drinks. After a huge growth in sales over the last year, dramatically fewer people are buying hard seltzer, according to data from the last month. Part of it...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

This Major Hard Seltzer Brand Is Suddenly Spiraling, Reports Say

If you were so sure the hard seltzer craze was here to stay, recent data actually suggests that consumers are starting to stray. In fact, the shift in drinking patterns has been so extreme that this week, the CEO of one of the world's top two hard seltzer brands admitted that as sales are suddenly nose-diving, he and his team "don't look very smart."
RetailInvestorPlace

SAM Stock: The Truly Hard Seltzer News Tanking Boston Beer Shares Today

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) stock is falling on Friday and it has to do with the company betting too hard on hard seltzer. Boston Beer’s earnings report wasn’t all it was hoping for. The company reported earnings per share of $4.75, which is nowhere close to Wall Street’s estimate of $6.85 per share. In addition to that, its revenue of $602.8 million also couldn’t reach analysts’ estimates of $665.25 million.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Boston Beer Stock Tumbles 26% After Weak Truly Hard Seltzer Sales Weigh on Earnings

Shares of Boston Beer closed Friday down 26%. The previous afternoon, the Sam Adams brewer reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company blamed weaker-than-expected demand for Truly hard seltzer. Shares of Boston Beer closed Friday down 26% after disappointing demand for hard seltzer...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Boston Beer stock obliterated as hard seltzer hit

Boston Beer, the maker of Sam Adams and Truly hard seltzer, is seeing its shares take a beating after management disclosed it overestimated the hard seltzer craze. The drop in the shares Friday, north of 20%, are on pace for one of the worst percentage declines on record. "We overestimated...
LifestyleSeattle Times

America’s taste for hard seltzer is suddenly starting to wane

The once-hot market for hard seltzer is losing its fizz. It’s an abrupt reversal: The category, with U.S. sales of $4.3 billion, was a hit in recent years as health-conscious consumers sought out lower-calorie options and quarantine doldrums piqued interest in new flavors. Brands like White Claw, made by the Mark Anthony Group, came out of nowhere, and big beer companies like Molson Coors Beverage, Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev launched their own products.
DrinksBangor Daily News

Shipyard unveils Pumpkinhead hard seltzer

Shipyard Brewing Co. unveiled this week a hard seltzer that seeks to capitalize on the popularity of its iconic fall seasonal beer. The Pumpkinhead hard seltzer hit store shelves Monday, and it will be available only in a limited release, according to the company. “Given the momentum of the hard...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Afterpay’s $29 bln Square deal taps new reality

MELBOURNE, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tapping into the Olympic spirit, Afterpay (APT.AX) is setting a new Australian record. In the country’s biggest merger, the unprofitable instalment-payments darling agreed to sell itself for A$39 billion ($29 billion) to Square (SQ.N), the U.S. company led by Jack Dorsey and best known for developing a credit-card reader used on mobile devices. The price tag, at a discount to its recent high, acknowledges a new market reality.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Warheads Hard Seltzer Is A Thing, And There Are 4 Candy Flavors

Sour candies are like ‘90s vibes — they’re probably never going to get old. That being said, you probably never thought you’d see the day there was a sour candy-flavored hard seltzer. Luckily, the masterminds behind the candy and hard seltzer mash-up are here to wow your tastebuds with a nostalgic combo that could replace your White Claw for a minute. So if you’re ready to try a boozy twist on your go-to libation, here’s where to buy Warheads Hard Seltzer.
Drinksnewschoolbeer.com

Stone Brewing launches Buenavida Hard Seltzer

If you can’t beat them, join them. Once known for their love of all things extreme and hoppy, southern California’s brewing pioneers at Stone Brewing are now getting into the hard seltzer game. In true Stone Brewing fashion, co-founder Greg Koch used to rail against and mock breweries that made light beers, lagers and seltzer like products rather than the big, bold and usually high alcohol beers that Stone build their brand on. Now things have changed, Stone is launching Buenavida Hard Seltzer in custom-molded 12oz glass bottles reminiscent of Jarritos sodas that are now available throughout Southern California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy