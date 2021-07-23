Hard seltzer boom goes flat

Cans of AB InBev's Bud Light hard seltzer are seen next to White Claw at Jewel-Osco supermarket in Chicago, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Richa Naidu

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hard seltzer boom is losing fizz. Boston Beer’s (SAM.N)second-quarter results released Thursday tasted as bad as a Truly Pineapple drink left open overnight. Net income fell by almost 2% compared with the same period last year. That wiped off about a quarter, or $3 billion, off the company’s value.

Boston Beer’s bubbliest market has several leaks. Fewer new people are starting to drink hard seltzer, with a 7% increase in household penetration so far this year compared to 73% in the same period in 2020, said Chief Executive David Burwick. As the pandemic wanes, more people are going out, where beer still reigns.

Worse, everyone from beer goliaths like Anheuser-Busch Inbev (ABI.BR) to soft drink giant Coca-Cola (KO.N) to numerous startups are chasing the market. Boston Beer founder Jim Koch said this has led to customer “confusion” with about 1,000 different seltzer products on the market.

The company, at 34 times estimated earnings, or about 50% higher than peers, according to Refinitiv, could fall further if it’s not customer confusion but seltzer boredom. Either way, sales will fall flat. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Hitting tech on Covid lies is a healthy compromise

Commerzbank outsourcing flop is warning for rivals

Zomato’s IPO dish arrives dangerously hot

Lucid Motors’ SPAC deal hits loopy roadblock

Twitter has online ad wind at its back

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.