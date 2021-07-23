Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, AL

Texting 911 in Calhoun County

By Jim Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buUD5_0b5xdScM00

July 23, 2021
Jim Evancho

Imagine waking up late at night and hearing someone inside your house. You decide to hide and don’t want to make any noise to alert the intruder, but need the police to come to your aid. If you have your cell phone you can send a text to 911 and they will be able to respond to you through texts.

Brad Campbell who is the system manager over the 911 center in Calhoun County said the county has had this technology available for over a year, but the community may not know about it. When someone sends a text to 911 the system will immediately try to determine the location of the person by using GPS coordinates sent during the text process. The 911 call taker will then try to verify that information with the person in need of help so they can dispatch the correct emergency units. Campbell went on to say that if a 911 text or call happens to get a bad “bounce” and is directed to the wrong 911 center, it can be fixed very quickly.  Calhoun County is a part of the statewide system called Alabama Next Generation Emergency Network or “ANGEN” which enables other county 911 systems communicate and transfer calls with speed.

With the ANGEN system the 911 operator is able to text with the person on the phone and still forward the information to first responders in real time which increases response times by law enforcement and fire rescue. In the event of changing circumstances responding parties will have the updates as soon as the operator sends it.

The older Phase 1 and Phase 2 technology only enabled 911 systems to triangulate cell phone signals, but would not always be 100% accurate on the location of an emergency. The county still has access to this method in case the GPS on the cell phone is not working correctly or there is a technical issue, but they always start by attempting to see the GPS coordinates.

This new technology is also beneficial to those who may have hearing issues and don’t have access to an interpreter. The texting feature of 911 enables the hearing impaired to communicate with a live 911 operator in real time to secure the correct type of emergency response. If there is an emergency and a person is unable to speak or hear a 911 operator there is an alternative for the community to access. To learn more about Calhoun County 911 please visit their Facebook page .

Comments / 2

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

310
Followers
167
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Police#Gps#The Cell#Interpreter#Gps#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Piedmont, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Domestic Incident Leads to Two Deaths

August 1, 2021  Lee Evancho   Piedmont Interim Chief Nathan Johnson released a statement regarding a domestic incident that occurred in Piedmont. Additional sources have confirmed that two were found deceased.  No further official information has been released. We will follow the progress of the investigation.  Official Release  On July 31, 2021 at approximately 2 […]
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Citywide Debris Pickup Policy

July 29, 2021Lee Evancho The City Of Aniston voted on the new debris pickup policy during the June 1st council meeting. To help residents understand the new policy the city is mailing out the information and it is available online as well. Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges, put out the following statement. Official Release After […]
Alabama StatePosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama Trooper Vehicle Struck – Move Over Law

July 27, 2021 Jim Evancho On Monday two Alabama State Troopers were involved in two unrelated vehicle crashes. The first crash occurred in Jefferson County and the second in Limestone County. Both Troopers were able to walk away with minor injuries. Governor Kay Ivey tweeted “Folks, please slow down and move over when you see […]
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

July 26, 2021Lee Evancho The Public Information Officer for Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a statement about a citywide partnership for COVID-19 Vaccinations this week.   Official Release  Quality of Life Health Services, Inc. has partnered with the City of Anniston in order to host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Carver Community Center this coming Wednesday, […]
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Mudd Street Rebuild Approved for $1.9 Million at Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/22/2021

July 23, 2021 Lee Evancho Calhoun County Commision Meeting Call to Order Roll Call J.D. Hess – Absent Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Adopted Elected Official/Department Head Comments  – No Comments Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Adopted Old Business Nuisance Dismissals 3101 AL Hwy 202, Anniston – Doyle – No owner present to […]
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Nerf Wars

Thursday, July 29, 2021 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm  Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Duration: 1 hr Public Event It’s an all out Nerf War. Come prepared with your own Nerf weapon or use the libraries.  For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Sheriff’s Conduct Night Raid on Gambling Site

July 20, 2021 Jim Evancho Last night at about 7:00pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Hobson City after completing an investigation into illegal gambling machines. Sheriff Matthew Wade advised there were 27 illegal machines located on the property that were seized as evidence. Sheriff Wade went on to say illegal […]
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Fourth Friday – July

Friday, July 24, 2021 6:00 pm – 9 :00 pm Event by Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama Group · Fourth Fridays on Noble Main Street Anniston Duration: 3 hr Public Event Grab your favorite Hawaiian shirt or grass skirt and join us Friday, July 23rd for Fourth Friday in Historic Downtown Anniston from 6pm till 9pm for […]
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Pack the Peerless for the Y

Thursday, July 5, 2021 Event by YMCA of Calhoun County Held at The Peerless Saloon & Grille Duration: 12 hr Public  Event Pack the Peerless in support of the Y! When you eat at the Peerless Grille on Thursday, July 15, you’ll be supporting the YMCA of Calhoun County Annual Campaign. 10% of food sales will directly benefit the YMCA […]
Weaver, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver to Have Working Splash Pad Within Months

July 14, 2021  Lee Evancho   COVID-19 paused our country for over a year and had many wondering if things would ever get back on track. Before the epidemic and shutdown the City of Weaver had plans to open a splash pad for the residents and tourists alike but everything was placed on hold. Now […]

Comments / 2

Community Policy