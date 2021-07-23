Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Chinese Stocks Were Tumbling en Masse Today

By Jeremy Bowman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • China may make publicly traded online education companies become nonprofits.
  • That announcement adds to investor fears about regulatory overreach from Beijing.
  • The U.S. government has threatened to delist a number of Chinese stocks.

What happened

Chinese stocks were diving today, once again on fears of a regulatory crackdown by the Chinese government. This time the focus was on Chinese education stocks as a number of news outlets reported that officials may ask Chinese tutoring companies like TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education Group to become nonprofits, a move that would have obvious consequences for investors. Those two stocks and other Chinese education stocks lost more than half of their value today.

The fallout hit Chinese stocks broadly and came as fears have been mounting over intervention from the Chinese Communist Party. Those include Beijing's slapping restrictions on ridesharing giant recent IPO Didi Global earlier this month and fining Alibaba Group Holding $2.8 billion in April over antitrust violations.

Among the losers today were GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS), which was down 12.8% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT; Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), which was off 24.6%; KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), which had lost 18.8%; JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), which had given up 5.8%, and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), which was down 14.5%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFGJq_0b5xdGGs00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The threats against the education sector were the biggest reason for the sell-off, but they weren't the only one. Morgan Stanley also downgraded GDS Holdings, which operates data centers in China. The Wall Street bank lowered its rating on the stock to equal weight, saying it was concerned about unfavorable power quota allocations in Shanghai, another potential sign of the impact of government regulations.

Other Chinese stocks that are down today have also faced the ire of Beijing in the past. Digital media company Bilibili's app was removed from Chinese app stores over censorship issues back in 2018, and e-commerce giant JD.com has not been directly targeted by Beijing but has fallen in sympathy with Alibaba on fears of a broader crackdown on e-commerce marketplaces.

Digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance had its initial public offering just a month ago, but the timing seems to be unfortunate as Didi's IPO came shortly after and Didi stock fell after its apps were removed from China's biggest app stores on concerns about data collection. Full Truck Alliance shares are now down more than 40% from their $19 IPO price.

Finally, real estate tech company KE Holdings also competes in the kind of data-rich environment that has attracted negative attention from Chinese regulators, meaning investors in the stock are particularly sensitive to the government's machinations.

Now what

In addition to pressure coming from Beijing, The U.S. government has also threatened Chinese stocks in recent months. The Department of Defense published an "entity list" with several stocks it said would be delisted from American exchanges for acting as agents of the Chinese government and military.

Separately, another law will delist U.S-listed Chinese companies like Alibaba if they don't make their audits available to U.S. regulators. The timeline for enforcement on that is unclear, however.

Altogether, the environment has become significantly hostile toward Chinese stocks as American investors fear Beijing's unpredictable overreaches, and the threat of delisting also looms. If these stocks were delisted, they would continue trade on other exchanges, like in Hong Kong, and a number of Chinese stocks have IPO'd in Hong Kong for that reason.

While many of these stocks, like Alibaba, trade for dirt cheap valuations, with investor sentiment the way it is, these stocks could be value traps. The good news is that they will get another chance to show off their business success in the coming weeks as earnings reports roll in.

Nonetheless, the stocks seem unlikely to return to their previous levels until pressure from Beijing cools off.

Comments / 2

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
116K+
Followers
54K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Stocks#Earnings Reports#Ipo#Tal Education Group#Ipo Didi Global#Alibaba Group Holding#Gds Holdings#Full Truck Alliance#Ke Holdings#Beke#Morgan Stanley#Digital#The Department Of Defense#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Pot Stock Just Delivered a Monster Surprise for Investors

Lately, many investors have given the cold shoulder to Canadian marijuana stocks because of that market's many challenges, and the fact that these businesses cannot sell directly to the massive customer base that is the U.S. One bright spot in that haze, though, is New Brunswick-based OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), which delivered some impressive numbers in its recently reported third quarter.
Foreign Policybiospace.com

U.S. Waves Red Flag at China, Halting IPOs of Chinese Companies

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has halted registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) by Chinese companies. The U.S. is saying that it is waiting for the Chinese government to disclose to investors the risks to investment with the Chinese government interfering in the businesses. The Chinese government has, according to Reuters, been reluctant “to submit to U.S. auditing standards and improve the governance of companies held closely by founders.”
EconomyWashington Post

Why China Is Cracking Down on its Technology Giants: QuickTake

China’s hands-off approach to the technology sector has minted billionaires and giant companies at a breathtaking pace. Now President Xi Jinping’s government is reining in the country’s most powerful corporations, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd and Didi Global Inc., along with their billionaire founders. The scrutiny is shaping up as one of the largest concerted actions against private enterprise in decades and raising the prospect that the leeway enjoyed by entrepreneurs like Jack Ma, founder of both Alibaba and the sprawling Ant Group Co., might be coming to an end.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks For August

The summer is heating up, and so is the economy as more things start to look like they did in 2019, versus a brutal 2020. Can we keep up the momentum and avoid a summer slowdown as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads? Frankly, that's hard to predict (though full lockdowns like we saw last year are highly unlikely).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Rogers Stock Is Plummeting Today

Earnings and guidance both disappointed. An analyst reduced the price target. Leading up to the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings presentation, shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG), a global leader in specialty materials and components, were doing just fine, climbing about 5%. The climb, however, came to a screeching halt today, giving back the stock's gain during the week -- and then some. As of 10:32 a.m. EDT, shares of Rogers, which have fallen as much as 13.5%, are down 9.1%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

When you invest is far less important than the company you buy and the length of time you hold onto that investment. You may not realize it, but you're witnessing history right now. In more than a century, we've simply never seen the stock market bounce back from a bear market as robustly as it has over the past 16 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a whopping 97%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Big Reasons Not to Invest in Chinese Stocks Right Now

Chinese American Depository Receipts (ADRs) have long been popular with U.S. investors. After all, who wouldn't love the opportunity to profit from the growth of cutting-edge technology firms in the world's second-largest economy that are expanding their reach across the globe?. Unfortunately, that romantic dream -- and investors' hopes for...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Dogecoin and Buy These Stocks Instead

This key deficiency likely means Dogecoin is doomed. The following trio of brand-name companies should handily outpace Dogecoin going forward. For more than 100 years, the stock market has been one of the greatest wealth creators in the U.S. Although bonds, gold, and housing may get the upper hand on equities from time to time, no investment vehicle has delivered a higher average annual return over the long run than stocks.
StocksWoonsocket Call

4 Chinese Stocks To Watch Amidst The Current Selloffs

Are These The Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Right Now?. In the stock market this week, investors may be wondering, why are Chinese stocks down? For the most part, this would be due to a series of crackdowns from the Chinese government. Just last week, Chinese education stocks took a hit as China introduced new rules against for-profit education companies. Now, it seems like the market is strongly reacting to all of this, explaining the current mass selloffs. While Chinese stocks continue to decline, could we be looking at a unique buying opportunity in the market now?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

A social media giant that continues to attract users to join its platform. A platform that nurtures entrepreneurs and allows them to build and grow their e-commerce businesses. An e-commerce platform with a rich and diverse range of unique and handcrafted items. When it comes to picking stocks to hold...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio appear to be underrated based on their valuation and recent performance. Three of these stocks offer solid growth prospects, with two of them also paying attractive dividends. You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China seeks more communication with US on overseas IPOs

(Aug 1): China's securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) halted the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it...
Technologyinvesting.com

China's indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit for $418 million

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 billion ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday. Worries over the developer's debt and the potential for systemic financial risk have...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,960-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Monday's trade.
Economycryptonews.com

Ex-Bank of China Chief Issues DeFi Warning

The former head of the commercial banking giant the state-owned Bank of China has sent out a warning about decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurencies. Per the 21st Century Business Herald, via East Money, Li Lihui, who was appointed President of the Bank of China in 2004, stated that “decentralized finance has provided a challenge to the traditional model of centralized finance.” He added that DeFi is “separate” from “the current financial system,” out of the “supervision” of its regulators – and that it “should receive a lot of attention and vigilance.”
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

China Central Bank Cracking Down on Cryptocurrency Trading

Chinese government officials are announcing plans to continue a crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and speculation. What happened: In a statement released on Saturday, the People’s Bank of China says it will “maintain high pressure on virtual currency trading hype.” Noting that the central bank has been “severely cracking down on illegal activities of virtual currency” this year and will continue supervising financial platforms operating in the country.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose on Wednesday after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and raised its full-year revenue forecast. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, the biotechnology company's stock price was up more than 6%. So what. Pfizer generated $7.8 billion in coronavirus-related revenue in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy