Granite City, IL

Charles E. Hutchinson Sr.

 9 days ago

Charles E. Hutchinson Sr., 79 of Granite City, IL passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Charles was born on October 6, 1941 in Lyles, TN; the son of the late William Henry Lee and Lovie Christine (Fowler) Hutchinson. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Before retirement Charles work in the machine shop at International Lighting in St. Louis and in his free time he enjoyed being a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Steelers. Above of all Charles loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

