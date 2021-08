Breakfast is fairly popular around my home. It is Skip’s favorite meal and he will eat it daily for lunch or dinner if I would let him. I don’t always like cooking a full breakfast though. Biscuits and gravy, eggs and sausage, pancakes or waffles. It’s a lot to put together and in the summer I rarely feel like all that work. Luckily, Skip will eat just about any kind of breakfast and I can make…