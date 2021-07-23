Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Lorde ‘had to get’ an IV drip after day drinking with Seth Meyers

By Hannah Frishberg
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde’s liver needed some help after filming this segment. The pop star admitted that after she and Seth Meyers filmed the latest installment of his celebrity “Day Drinking” series together, she required an IV drip to get through the hangover. This episode was the first to air since the pandemic.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Seth Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Drinking#Drip#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Seth Meyers and Lorde Get Preposterously Drunk in Classic Late Night Segment

It's been a while since Seth Meyers went day drinking with his celebrity friends, but last night, the Late Night host brought back the classic segment after many, pandemic-related months away. Somehow, Meyers convinced Lorde to participate in his shenanigans, and things rapidly spiraled out of control as the two got drunker and drunker. The highlight of the segment came when Meyers attempted to "imitate" Lorde's voice while singing "Green Light," one of her greatest hits. Let's just say that Meyers should probably stick to comedy (and nighttime drinking).
Westhampton Beach, NYHamptons.com

WHBPAC Presents: Seth Meyers

Enjoy an evening of laughter with Seth Meyers on the Great Lawn in Westhampton Beach!. Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Meyers hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was Emmy nominated in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2018 he hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. In 2019, he released his debut standup special “Lobby Baby” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “Late Night” won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021. In addition, Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Lorde Ditched The Makeup For Her Seth Meyers Appearance

Lorde is stateside to promote new songs from her upcoming third album Solar Power. After debuting “Stoned at the Nail Salon” yesterday, she visited the Late Show with Seth Meyers for an in-studio performance, excessive day drinking, and details about her new tropical Midsommar persona, which apparently involves wearing a lot of buttercup yellow. One thing she wasn’t wearing? Makeup — during the live interview portion of the show, Lorde was bare-faced and as beautiful as we’ve ever seen her.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

We Just Wish We Would Have Been Invited to Go Day Drinking With Lorde

If you were to ask us, "Hey, what's one of your dream scenarios?" we'd say, without any hesitation, "Sitting at a bougie bar sipping on a martini with our Lorde and savior." And that's exactly what Late Night host Seth Meyers got to do. Lorde joined Meyers for a day of drinking and carrying on and we're feeling about as salty as one of those cocktail ribs about not getting an invite.
MusicNME

Watch Lorde drink a ‘Solar Power’-themed cocktail with Seth Meyers

Lorde appears on the new episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers where she helped revive the show’s Day Drinking segment. Drinking at Zero Bond in New York, Meyers made a slew of cocktails for the singer inspired by her songs (including the ‘Solar Power’ and the ‘Ribs’) and the pair played a New Zealand slang drinking game.
MusicVulture

Lorde Graces the Triumphant Return of Late Night’s Day Drinking

Seth Meyers finally went day drinking with a celeb again. Late Night still doesn’t have an in-studio audience, but at least we got this one gesture toward normalcy. Lorde and Meyers did a host of drinking games, including one about famous royals (based on Lorde’s song “Royals,” if you didn’t get that), and exchanging local slang from New Zealand and Boston. Watching the clip, you get the sense that the Late Night writing staff has been banking drinking games all pandemic. Lorde is put through her paces, made to paint her own album cover and listen to Seth sing “Green Light.” She’s forced to drink a cocktail that’s just gin over ice with a pork-rib garnish. It’s real “adult daughter visiting estranged dad” hours. Lorde liked the rib drink, by the way.
New York City, NYA.V. Club

Tim Robinson tells Seth Meyers about his SNL sketch that could've ruined New York's bug ecosystem

Tim Robinson has been rightly celebrated for the second season of his Netflix sketch show, I Think You Should Leave, which continues to bring the world happiness in the form of existentially anguished prank show hosts and burger-hungry professors. As he shared with Seth Meyers on a recent episode of Late Night, though, Robinson is also a dangerous man who’s prior work on Saturday Night Live once came all too close to destroying New York City’s bug ecosystem.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Primetimer

Seth Meyers asks for his own Ben & Jerrys' flavor

While tackling the controversy over Ben & Jerry's announcement this week that it "will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the Late Night host wondered why he doesn't have a Ben & Jerry's flavor -- like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. “You can’t just ban Ben & Jerry’s because you don’t like their opinions. I mean, I still eat it, even though I’m annoyed they haven’t given us our own flavor yet," Meyers said. "It would be called ‘A Closer Lick,’ and we’ve already mocked up what the container would look like. I sent this to them, and I’ve called their offices and left dozens of messages, and all that happened was one of their interns called me and said, ‘We already have a flavor named after you — it’s called vanilla.’”
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Up “Velma” On Seth Meyers

HBO MAX’s organization of adult animation, I think, is even a little better than Netflix’s. While Netflix’s tags are a tad more confusing and sometimes often changed during the course of a series’ life, HBO MAX really embraces the adult animation industry having fancy landing pages for content, icons for customized profiles, and more, making the experience that much more impressive ahead of streamer’s upcoming onslaught of original content.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Seth Meyers offends Tim Robinson by calling his show "I Think You Could Leave"

The former SNL colleagues got into a "heated little fight" on Late Night when Meyers got Robinson's Netflix show title wrong. “Look, I’m sorry you have a five-word title!” said Meyers. Robinson pointed out that Late Night with Seth Meyers has the same number of words. But Meyers noted that Robinson's show is called I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. “That’s not my name! That’s the title,” Robinson responded. “That’s part of the title. That’s not talking about me!”
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Comedy for a Cause with Seth Meyers

The DJ Henry Dream Fund is holding a Comedy for a Cause with Late Night host and seasonal resident Seth Meyers at the Tabernacle on Thursday, August 5, to raise money for Island youth programs. The Dream Fund honors Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr., who was shot and killed by a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on Heated Interview With 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck

Not every celebrity had a great time on Rosie O'Donnell's daytime talk show. In 1999, O'Donnell clashed with future Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck on gun laws. O'Donnell recalled the contentious interview as the first time she "challenged" a celebrity who visited her show. At the time Selleck visited The Rosie O'Donnell Show, he had recently starred on a short-lived CBS sitcom called The Closer and in the movie The Love Letter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy