Lorde ‘had to get’ an IV drip after day drinking with Seth Meyers

Enjoy an evening of laughter with Seth Meyers on the Great Lawn in Westhampton Beach!. Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Meyers hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was Emmy nominated in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2018 he hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. In 2019, he released his debut standup special “Lobby Baby” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “Late Night” won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021. In addition, Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.
Comments / 0