Lorde ‘had to get’ an IV drip after day drinking with Seth Meyers

While tackling the controversy over Ben & Jerry's announcement this week that it "will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the Late Night host wondered why he doesn't have a Ben & Jerry's flavor -- like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. “You can’t just ban Ben & Jerry’s because you don’t like their opinions. I mean, I still eat it, even though I’m annoyed they haven’t given us our own flavor yet," Meyers said. "It would be called ‘A Closer Lick,’ and we’ve already mocked up what the container would look like. I sent this to them, and I’ve called their offices and left dozens of messages, and all that happened was one of their interns called me and said, ‘We already have a flavor named after you — it’s called vanilla.’”