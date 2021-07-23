Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Gunman in Pat's Steaks shooting facing murder charges

Philly Report
Philly Report
 9 days ago

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A man is facing murder charges after shooting a man during an altercation outside of Pat’s Steaks, according to FOX 35.

Paul C. Burkert killed David Padro on Thursday outside of the famous Philadelphia eatery around 1 a.m. He has been charged with murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and various weapons offenses.

Police arrived on the scene and were told by witnesses that Padro was shot by another customer who fled in a van. Witnesses were able to tell investigators the license plate number for the van and officers were able to find it quickly.

Burkert was taken into custody outside of Independence Hall but his getaway driver has not yet been located.

Philly Report

Philly Report

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

