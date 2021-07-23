Cancel
Rockettes Christmas Spectacular to return after cancellation due to COVID

By Kimberly Dole
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced on Thursday that “The Christmas Spectacular” holiday show starring the Rockettes will be back in 2021 after its cancelation due to the COVID-19 last year. The show was cancelled due to the pandemic for the first time in over 85 years. The annual holiday...

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

