How Crocs Are Helping Bring Shoe Industry Sales Back From the Brink

Shoe brand Crocs, Inc. will be completely vegan by the end of 2021. The brand committed to no longer including any animal products in its collections as part of a larger sustainability initiative to become a net zero company by 2030. While many Crocs styles are vegan and made from its synthetic Croslite material, the brand has used leather in some designs, an environmentally damaging animal-derived material. Currently, the carbon footprint of each pair of Classic Clogs is fairly low at 3.94 kg of CO2e and Crocs aims to reduce that number even further by developing a more eco-friendly version of its vegan Croslite material, 45 percent of which is currently recycled.