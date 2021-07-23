Cancel
How Crocs Are Helping Bring Shoe Industry Sales Back From the Brink

By Misty White Sidell
WWD
 9 days ago
Footwear is continuing its comeback. A new study shows that, in some categories, U.S. shoe sales in the second quarter of 2021 have already far outpaced sales in the same period from 2019, or before the pandemic wreaked havoc on the footwear industry. Both leisure styles and performance shoes are...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Fashion Shows#Walking Shoes#The Npd Group#Men#Npd
