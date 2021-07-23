Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Major Traffic Transitions to Know of in Huge Tri-City Weekend

By Patti Banner
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington State Patrol has announced that the main entrance to Columbia Park on Westbound State Route 240 in Kennewick will be closed from 4 pm through 6 pm BOTH Saturday and Sunday. This is your warning. NOTE THE FOLLOWING:. ***Also, during the same time, the offramp from westbound State Route...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Cars
Kennewick, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
Kennewick, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Tri#Wsdot#Ben Franklin Transit#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

High Temps & Covid-19 Shut Down Events & Test Site

I don't know about you, but I'm concerned. As of this writing, we're at 108 degrees in Richland. The extreme heat has shut down the CBC-West Test Site on Friday. The site plans to open Saturday at 8:30 am, but is subject to early closure if deemed too hot for the safety of workers and the community.
Grant County, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Irrigation Canals, Ponds, Claim Two Lives in Grant County 36 Hours Apart

Two people are dead in less than a 24-hour span in Grant County, both drownings involving irrigation canals and ponds. First on Sunday, Joshua Griffen, A 44-year-old man described as a transient, was swimming with a friend in the large feeder canal in the 3000 block of Road 4 Northeast in Grant County. He was swept away by the fast-moving undertow and did not resurface. Despite valiant efforts from Grant County Fire District 5 and EMS workers who tried to revive him after his body was pulled from the water, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
CharitiesPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ School Supply Drive Runs From Now Until Aug. 22nd

Seems like we just celebrated the first day of summer, but it's already time to start thinking about the first day back to school and this year will be a full year in class. For some kids (and their parents), though, that isn't all that happy a thought. Not just because it means summer is winding down, but because they're not sure how they're going to get enough supplies together to be ready for classes.
Spokane, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Stingrays Love Being Fed by Zoo Visitors in Spokane Mall

If you visit NorthTown Mall in Spokane, don't forget to feed the stingrays. Spokane gets a lot of criticism from some folks living in Tri-Cities. Sure, it has its problems like any city, but it also has a lot of character. Riverfront Park is absolutely breathtaking with views over Spokane Falls with several bridges you can walk, and there are plenty of trails and things to do.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Police Need to ID 2 Thieves Stealing Expensive Items

Take a close look. Shouldn't be too hard to identify these two. Surely, someone knows who they are. According to the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page, the two suspects took a Wireless Bose Speaker System. This is not a cheap item. I kid you not. I work many hours just to attain any item of the Bose quality. So, this is especially irritating to me. To think that someone may get away with just taking it? Not cool, at all, in my book.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

City Politics Keep Popular Pasco Restaurant From Reopening

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location. The Havana Cafe Food Truck in Richland will stay open until the owners find another brick and mortar location in Richland Or Kennewick.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

My Favorite Country Drive is Just 10 Minutes from Kennewick

I couldn't wait to get my driver's license when I was a teen. Growing up in Montana, I had been riding scooters and three-wheelers for years, but there was something about a car or truck that was just so much better. I wasn't even thinking about dating at the time. I just wanted to drive. That passion for driving has never gone away. Long road trips are my favorite. When I see a guy in the passenger seat and his wife or girlfriend is driving, I really just don't get that! My favorite kind of driving is what I call the 'relaxation drive.' When I'm frazzled at work or just need a break from life, I go alone and just drive. Sometimes with the radio on, sometimes in pure silence. And I found a path that I love to travel just minutes from the Tri-Cities. It's like being way out in the country, but I can be home in 10 minutes if I need to.
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Traffic Signal Work on Richland’s George Washington Way To Cause Delays Wednesday

There is going to be a road closure this Wednesday at George Washington Way in Richland so heads-up if you're going to be headed that way this week. The City of Richland is reminding people that Bradley Boulevard and Falley Street will be closed at George Washington Way near Roaster’s Coffee on Wednesday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for maintenance of the traffic signal controller.
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

If There’s a Nuclear Apocalypse in Yakima County, We’re Screwed

If there's a nuclear apocalypse in Washington state, let alone here in Yakima County, then we're probably all screwed. I say this because I heard straight from Howard Ward, our Yakima County Operations Manager of Emergency Management, that there is a current R.C.W. laws in the Washington state legislature that prevents the Director of Emergency Management from having to provide evacuation plans in the event of a nuclear apocalypse. I mean, yikes! This makes me think of all those crazy movies I've seen where there has been either an alien attack, nuclear attack, zombie apocalypse, or all three. When Mars Attacks, Independence Day, Godzilla, King Kong, The Purge, and The Walking Dead all come to mind. In those movies and TV shows, everybody in the city just starts running and scrambling for cover. Hey, wait a minute, how could I forget the most recent movie that featured no emergency evacuation plans: The Quiet Place and The Quiet Place 2. Have you seen those? S-C-A-R-Y! Mr. Ward says there are several resources available to county residents in the event of evacuations due to natural disasters. These include hazardous conditions resulting from earthquakes, forest fires or wildfires, and the like. He said that everybody needs to prepare a "To Go" bag filled with emergency clothing, important financial and identification documents for you and everyone in your household, and to have enough water saved up for 2 weeks (1 gallon per day per household member, and yes, that is a heckuva lot of water)! Sign up for the Yakima County Emergency Evacuation Alert System here. So I asked him what is the Yakima County emergency evacuation plan for residents in the event of a nuclear apocalypse and where can we go underground for shelter? That's when he told me that there IS NO PLAN!
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Freeloaders Busted at Hotel Free Breakfast

Every time I have ever stayed at a motel or hotel that offered complimentary breakfast, I always wondered what would keep anybody from walking in off the street to enjoy this? It's not like there is anybody at the door checking to see if you have a room key. There's usually a nice lady or two that is refilling the waffle batter and cereal bar items, but that's about it. How would you really know if somebody was a guest at the hotel or not? Well, I guess this couple must have stood out because somebody noticed that they were not hotel guests. And yet there they are, enjoying free complimentary breakfast...that is for guests only! After initially posting their photos on social media, Kennewick police have identified the couple. I don't know what the penalty for something like that is, but the bottom line is it's wrong. They probably won't even be embarrassed because people who do things like this are either on drugs or just don't care. That's my opinion anyway. Since we're on the topic of free breakfast, don't you just love the waffle makers they put in there? You know, the ones you flip. I liked that idea so much that I found one on Amazon. I love the fact that you can fill it with better, close it, and flip it for perfect batter spread! There are several expensive ones but I paid only about $30 for mine and love it. So does my grandson when he spends the night on a Friday and wakes up to Saturday morning waffles!
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Women Desperate to find Her Grandma

Today marks exactly two weeks since Betty Counts, the beloved Grandma of Jena Usher has been missing. She and her little dog Max left their home on the eve of July 4th and has not been heard from since. We originally shared the missing person (which shortly there after became a silver alert) post to try to help locate Betty to no avail. It has been mind boggling for the family, Jena tells me she suspects foul play and "there is just no freaking way she just fell off the face of the earth!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy