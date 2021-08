Central Square has the largest geographic school district in the state. Like many other districts, they are awaiting guidance from the CDC and state officials as to how they may be required to comply with any COVID-19 precautions for the new school year. For now, the district plans to hold school five days a week with in-person classes. Superintendent Thomas Colabufo says their high school graduation rate was unchanged due to the pandemic, but the pandemic did impact other students.