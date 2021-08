When fresh-faced Oklahoma native and Giant-turned-Warner Bros. (now Warner Music Nashville) recording artist Blake Shelton sat down with Country Weekly on May 16, 2001, he told the interviewer, “It sounds goofy, but my goal right now is, I just want a song to break through the Top 10. It’s real important for me to have a Top 10 record at some point in my career. And that’s about as long-term as it gets for me right now. I’m really, really concentrating on this single and this current album.” Little did he know he’d overshoot that goal… in a big way.