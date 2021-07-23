Cancel
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer Released

By Jamie Lovett
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season two has landed. Paramount+ released the official trailer for season two of the half-hour animated comedy set in the Star Trek universe during the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. The Star Trek: Lower Decks season two virtual panel was one half of the Star Trek Universe panel that kicked off Paramount+'s Comic-Con@Home Peak Animation programming block, spotlighting the streaming service's upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also revealed the first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming kids' Star Trek animated series debuting in the fall.

