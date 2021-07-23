Cancel
AEW Reportedly Interested In Buddy Murphy

By Joseph Lee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy Murphy was one of several names released from WWE last month and it seems there is a lot of interest from other companies. Murphy previously said that he would be interested in Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor, and it had been reported that Impact was making a ‘major play’ for him.

