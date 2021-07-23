City of Atascadero expresses appreciation to Senator John Laird

City surprises senator with pizza party, favorite dessert

-The successful passage of Senate Bill (SB) 438, sponsored by Senator John Laird and co-sponsored by Assembly Member Jordan Cunningham, enables the City of Atascadero to receive repayment of three loans previously made to the former Redevelopment Agency totaling over $1.3 million, which the city could not have afforded to have forfeit. In addition, Senator Laird recently announced that as part of the state’s budget package, nearly $22 million will be provided to address critical needs along California’s Central Coast, which includes $3 million in additional funding for the city of Atascadero to improve and further develop critical downtown infrastructure and to help the community achieve a swift economic recovery.

On Thursday, July 22, Senator Laird made a visit to Atascadero’s City Hall. To demonstrate the city’s thanks for his efforts on its behalf, Senator Laird was surprised by city officials and staff with an informal celebration, including pizza followed by carrot cake, (reportedly his favorite.) The mayor and city council, together with members of city staff, were on hand to express their sincere gratitude to Senator Laird for what he’s achieved on behalf of the city and citizens of Atascadero. The senator was able to give a brief update on various items of local interest coming before the state legislature.

“It was my sincere pleasure to partner with Mayor Heather Moreno, Council Member Susan Funk and all of the hardworking city officials and city staff,” said Laird. “As SB 438 moves through the legislative process, I am proud to confirm that the funds have been secured through the state budget for the benefit of all residents and visitors of the City of Atascadero. These funds will ensure the city can continue providing much-needed services and support to all residents. Across the Central Coast, we must work collaboratively as we rebuild from the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and this investment of state dollars in the City of Atascadero is a meaningful step in the right direction.”

“It was wonderful being able to thank Senator Laird in person today,” said Mayor Moreno. “We are sincerely grateful for his advocacy on behalf of the City of Atascadero and his unique understanding of local government, which has truly benefitted the jurisdictions he represents.”

Senator Laird planned to spend the entire day Thursday in the North County, including a visit to the California Mid-State Fair in neighboring Paso Robles, which he said he knows is very important to the entire County of San Luis Obispo.

Laird represents the 17th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as parts of Santa Clara County.