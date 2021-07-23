Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

City of Atascadero expresses appreciation to Senator John Laird

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNsTT_0b5xWYaZ00

City surprises senator with pizza party, favorite dessert

-The successful passage of Senate Bill (SB) 438, sponsored by Senator John Laird and co-sponsored by Assembly Member Jordan Cunningham, enables the City of Atascadero to receive repayment of three loans previously made to the former Redevelopment Agency totaling over $1.3 million, which the city could not have afforded to have forfeit. In addition, Senator Laird recently announced that as part of the state’s budget package, nearly $22 million will be provided to address critical needs along California’s Central Coast, which includes $3 million in additional funding for the city of Atascadero to improve and further develop critical downtown infrastructure and to help the community achieve a swift economic recovery.

On Thursday, July 22, Senator Laird made a visit to Atascadero’s City Hall. To demonstrate the city’s thanks for his efforts on its behalf, Senator Laird was surprised by city officials and staff with an informal celebration, including pizza followed by carrot cake, (reportedly his favorite.) The mayor and city council, together with members of city staff, were on hand to express their sincere gratitude to Senator Laird for what he’s achieved on behalf of the city and citizens of Atascadero. The senator was able to give a brief update on various items of local interest coming before the state legislature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJeVl_0b5xWYaZ00

“It was my sincere pleasure to partner with Mayor Heather Moreno, Council Member Susan Funk and all of the hardworking city officials and city staff,” said Laird. “As SB 438 moves through the legislative process, I am proud to confirm that the funds have been secured through the state budget for the benefit of all residents and visitors of the City of Atascadero. These funds will ensure the city can continue providing much-needed services and support to all residents. Across the Central Coast, we must work collaboratively as we rebuild from the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and this investment of state dollars in the City of Atascadero is a meaningful step in the right direction.”

“It was wonderful being able to thank Senator Laird in person today,” said Mayor Moreno. “We are sincerely grateful for his advocacy on behalf of the City of Atascadero and his unique understanding of local government, which has truly benefitted the jurisdictions he represents.”

Senator Laird planned to spend the entire day Thursday in the North County, including a visit to the California Mid-State Fair in neighboring Paso Robles, which he said he knows is very important to the entire County of San Luis Obispo.

Laird represents the 17th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as parts of Santa Clara County.

Comments / 0

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
173
Followers
460
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Legislature#State Senate#Central Coast#Pizza Party#Assembly#Redevelopment Agency#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Skate fundraiser held for Atascadero Printery Foundation

Event held in conjunction with California Questers group. –The Printery Foundation held a skate party Saturday evening at the Printery Building in Atascadero. The fundraiser was held in conjunction with the California Questers, a group committed to preserving historic buildings in California. The California Questers group has named saving the printery it’s statewide project.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

COVID-19: Unvaccinated people make up majority of new cases, SLO County reports

–Almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County are among residents who have not yet been fully vaccinated, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. The county’s newest data shows that since Jan. 1, 2021, residents who are not fully vaccinated have represented 98.5-percent of cases, 97.5-percent of hospitalizations and 99.2-percent of deaths.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Over $27 million in relief approved for regional venues

Covid-19 relief dollars approved for local venues to save and create jobs. – Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced 41 venues in CA-24 will receive a total of over $27.3 million in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG). Congressman Carbajal voted to establish the program, which provides support to hard-hit businesses in the music and entertainment sector that were forced to shut their doors due to pandemic restrictions.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero firefighters help fight the Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire is the fifteenth biggest fire in California’s history so far. Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services‘ firefighters have been helping to fight the Dixie Fire as a part of the statewide mutual system. The Dixie Fire is currently the fifteenth largest fire in California’s history according to the...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Marijuana grower pleads guilty to bribing late county supervisor

Helios Dayspring pleads guilty to bribing county supervisor to vote on issues affecting his cannabis businesses. – Federal prosecutors today filed a criminal information charging a San Luis Obispo man with bribery for paying a county supervisor approximately $32,000 – most of that in cash – in exchange for the supervisor’s votes and influence on other votes affecting his cannabis business interests, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Local non-profit helps developmentally disabled adults

The organization is currently hiring for an entry-level position. –Escuela Del Rio was originally opened on Del Rio Road in Atascadero in 1974 as part of the state schooling system, but is now a non-profit organization dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities with its main location at 5940 Rosario Ave. in Atascadero.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

New fashion boutique open in Atascadero

BB’s Fashion Boutique offers modern styles at affordable prices. –BB’s Fashion Boutique is one of Atascadero’s newest additions, as the owner Leticia Vazquez opened it on Feb. 15, 2021, at 9473 El Camino Real, Atascadero. She moved from Mexico to the United States when she was 19 years old and...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for July 19 to July 25

On July 19, Maria Elena Galanos, 28, transient, was arrested at 9400 El Camino Real for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, use/under influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On July 20, Josselynn Annette Brewer, 29, of...
HomelessPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Governor Newsom signs housing and homelessness funding package

Package is part of $100-billion ‘California Comeback Plan’. – At a Homekey site in Sebastopol on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the largest funding and reform package for housing and homelessness in California history as part of the $100 billion “California Comeback Plan.” The package includes $10.3 billion for affordable housing and $12 billion over two years towards tackling the homelessness crisis head-on – helping tens of thousands of people off the streets while also demanding greater accountability and more urgency from local governments.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Health officials report increase in COVID-19 Delta variant in SLO County

Delta variant now represents more than 49-percent of cases sequenced in California. –County Health Officials today reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week, including 9 caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Because not all cases are sequenced to determine their strain, officials say the actual number of Delta variant cases is likely considerably higher. The Delta variant now represents more than 49-percent of cases sequenced in California.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Structure fire contained in Atascadero

–Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 1375 El Camino Real Wednesday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained. Five local fire agencies responded to the incident, including Atascadero, Templeton, CalFire, Atascadero State Hospital and Paso Robles. The fire caused damage to nearby fences and approximately one acre of surrounding vegetation, along with structural damage to one home. One civilian sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require transit to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home that was damaged.
A-Town Daily News

Mid-State Fair rabbit show postponed

– Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) in California, the California Mid-State Fair has announced the postponement of the Youth Rabbit Show for the 2021 fair. The show will be rescheduled at a later date. This difficult decision was based on a variety...
A-Town Daily News

Fundraiser at Atascadero Agricultural Grange Hall this Saturday

–The Atascadero Agricultural Grange Hall will be hosting a fundraiser dance event this Saturday starting at 6 p.m. with Joy Bonner as a DJ, tri-trip steak with hot buns cooked by Wayne Lyons and dance lessons by Brian Reeves and Cammie Velci. The agricultural hall was originally built around 1915...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

New Block Shops retail and restaurant complex now open

Retail complex built out of steel shipping containers. –Crate Modular, a manufacturer of modular buildings made from reused shipping containers, this week announced the grand opening of “Block Shops,” a 1,900-square-foot retail and restaurant complex made out of steel shipping containers in downtown Atascadero at 6090 El Camino Real, which Crate partnered with Z Villages to develop.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero Chamber hosts first mixer of 2021

-The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce held its first mixer of 2021 on Thursday. Chamber CEO Josh Cross said the weather was perfect. “Yes, the weather is ideal. We’re honoring the seven new chamber members who joined during the pandemic. It’s great to finally hold a mixer.”. More than 150 chamber...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Traffic Way receives pedestrian and accessibility improvements

-Traffic Way received pedestrian and accessibility improvements this week including new sidewalks, curb ramps and tree wells between the US 101 overcrossing and El Camino Real. The new sidewalks match the current city downtown area aesthetics including decorative pavers along the curb. To increase circulation at the intersection of Traffic Way and El Camino Real, a designated left turn lane was installed, providing additional capacity for motorists traveling through this widely used intersection. The improvements are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to encourage pedestrian and bicyclists access to the downtown area. The project was funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program, which focuses on the removal of barriers to pedestrian use and increases accessibility under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
California StatePosted by
A-Town Daily News

Grand jury releases report on detention, psychiatric facilities in SLO County

–The State of California requires county grand juries to inspect all detention facilities within their county on a yearly basis. Since incarcerated persons may be sent to the San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF), this facility is now routinely inspected. In this report, the 2021-2022 San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury presents the results of continued reporting of the county’s PHF efforts to control altercations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy