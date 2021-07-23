Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 139 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 60 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 137 current cases and two older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report two additional deaths today:

A female, age range 71-80, passed away July 18. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was partially vaccinated.

A male, age range 61-70, passed away July 16. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 411,643 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Get a vaccine.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.



For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.