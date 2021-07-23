Cancel
Chocolate S'mores bars

AZFamily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwner and Chef Maggie Norris from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for yummy s'mores bars. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Grease an 8’x8’ pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of an...

www.azfamily.com

