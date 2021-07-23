Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvZ7z_0b5xW3YX00

July 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee mall shared videos of a young black bear that paid a visit to the shopping center was filmed apparently trying to find a way into a movie theater.

The College Square Mall in Morristown said two bears have been spotted in the area this week, and one of the animals was caught on camera hanging around the entrance to some stores.

The bruin was recorded at the mall's main entrance, as well as at the entrance to an AMC movie theater.

"Check out our visitor this morning looking for showtimes of Space Jam at AMC College Square 12," the mall said in a Facebook post. "In all seriousness, please be cognizant of two bears in our area. Do not approach or feed the bears."

Officials said the bear sightings were reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, but personnel said they would only respond if a bear is seen acting aggressively.

Comments / 3

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
153K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Morristown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#The Mall#Black Bear#Bruin#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: MTV premieres with Buggles video

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1498, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus set foot on the American mainland for the first time, at the Paria Peninsula in present-day Venezuela. In 1790, the first U.S. census showed a population of 3,929,214 people in 17 states. In 1907, an...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- General Hospital and Port Charles alum Jay Pickett has died at the age of 60, the producers of his latest movie announced. "I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner," Jim Heffel posted on Facebook Friday.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Today is Saturday, July 31, the 212th day of 2021 with 153 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include Confederate guerrilla...
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tik-Tok personality Anthony Barajas has died, days after he was shot in a California movie theater. He was 19. Deadline reported he died Saturday morning. He had been on life support since he was shot last Monday, alongside 18-year-old college student Rylee Goodrich, who was declared dead at the scene.
Maryland StatePosted by
UPI News

Maryland man reels in 301-pound swordfish after 8-hour struggle

July 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man participating in a fishing tournament said it took him eight hours to reel in the 301-pound swordfish that earned him a state record. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Peter Schultz, 36, was participating in the Big Fish Classic Tournament in Ocean City when he hooked a swordfish on his line about 50 miles offshore at Washington Canyon.
New York City, NYPosted by
UPI News

Six orphaned kittens rescued from storm drain in New York

July 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York said members of the community helped rescue six kittens heard crying from inside a storm drain. The Plattsburgh Police Department said officers were called to an intersection at which a resident heard kittens crying from inside a storm drain near where an adult cat, suspected to be the mother, was found dead on the road.
Posted by
UPI News

New Orleans restores mask mandate, requires employees be vaccinated

July 31 (UPI) -- Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, New Orleans has required all city employees and contractors be vaccinated and reinstated a citywide mask mandate. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the news rules Friday at a news conference. "Thanks to the Delta...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
UPI News

Former New York resident reunited with class ring after 46 years

July 30 (UPI) -- A metal detecting hobbyist and the owner of a matchmaking company in New York reunited a man with the high school class ring he lost 46 years earlier. Dan Milovich, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department, said his doctor recommended that he try to walk more for exercise after some health issues, so he took up treasure hunting with his metal detector.
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Llama on the lam runs loose through Ontario communities

July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ontario are trying to find a loose llama spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in a rural area of the province. The Cambridge Humane Society said the llama was spotted multiple times this week in the Arkell and Puslinch communities, south of Guelph. Rudy...
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot

July 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who tried his luck at the Carolina Keno lottery game won $100,000 -- his second-largest lottery prize in seven years. Dewey Croom, of Marion, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought his Carolina Keno ticket from the Sugar Hill Food Mart in Marion on Sunday, but he didn't check the results right away.

Comments / 3

Community Policy