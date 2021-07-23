Cancel
Record-Breaking 22 Kentucky Wildcats Go For Gold At The Tokyo Olympics

97.5 WAMZ
 9 days ago
If the University of Kentucky was its own country, it has enough all-star athletes to form its own Olympic team. Twenty-two Wildcats are participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which are currently underway. This breaks the school's record for most former and current students sent to any Olympic games. The previous record was set during the 1948 London Olympics when nine men's basketball players participated in the games, according to The Lane Report.

