Managing Partner Jon Haben and Kerbey Lane Cafe’s University location have one thing in common: a history of seeing customers and employees through decades of life. Haben, who manages that location near The University of Texas, began his career in the restaurant industry as a server for the original location on Kerbey Lane in 2000. Having worked for Kerbey Lane Cafe for 14 years, Haben’s career shifted from serving comfort food to fine dining at resorts and hotels, including The Driskill Hotel, before returning to become general manager of the University location on Guadalupe Street.