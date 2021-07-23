Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Traffic Trends Affecting Housing Market

dsnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widespread telework trend is changing lives of remote workers and commuters alike as traffic patterns in busy metropolitan areas transform. As a result, the importance of—and premium on—living within a short drive to the office also is shifting. Remote work trends meant more homeowners could relocate to desirable regions...

dsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Markets#Traffic Congestion#Zillow#Here Technologies#Americans#Traffic Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 housing market negatively impacted by investors

Phoenix investors had a significant impact on the housing market in April, taking away 429 units of inventory. Nationally, investors took more inventory off the market than they contributed in April; with their purchases representing 5.7% of all home sales. Despite the common perception that investors are always in competition...
Jackson County, ORjacksonvillereview.com

Home Prices Soar… is a Crash in Store? – by Graham Farran

Last year, U.S. home sales and prices soared at their fastest pace in 14 years. On a local level, we’ve seen unprecedented demand and low inventory and soaring prices. Over the last 12 months, Jackson County existing home prices increased by almost 27% and Josephine County saw prices jump by 28%. Home prices have gone up steadily since 2013, but we haven’t seen this amount of yearly price appreciation since 2005. Jackson County’s median home price is now approaching $400,000—yes, $400,000. It wasn’t very long ago that we were waiting for the median home price to hit $300,000!
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Pending Sales Post Smallest Increase in Over a Year

Home-selling speed and competition have passed their record-high peaks, meaning the market is starting to feel slightly more welcoming to buyers. But most homes still sell within two weeks and for more than list price. Most signs point to a cooling housing market. Pending home sales posted their smallest year-over-year...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Pending Home Sales Dropped in June, Which Means the Housing Market Could Be Cooling Off

A decline in sales could actually be good news for buyers. There's been a ton of demand to buy a new home as mortgage rates have hovered close to record lows for the majority of the year. But in June, pending home sales fell 1.9% compared to May, according to the National Association of Realtors. And that could be a sign that the housing market is finally starting to calm down.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Listing Prices Increase But a Market Slowdown Is in Sight

Softening and market slowdown are the new emerging keyphrases for where the housing market is headed. More sellers are coming onto the market, slowly addressing the inventory challenge and slowing home price growth, according to the latest Weekly Housing Trends report from realtor.com®. Key findings:. – The median listing price...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Prices of the Most and Least Expensive U.S. Homes Are Surging the Fastest

The median sale price of U.S. luxury homes jumped 25.8% year over year in the second quarter, while the median sale price of the country's most affordable homes rose 18.7%, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. By comparison, prices of mid-priced and affordable homes grew just 16% and 13.2%, respectively.
Real Estatescottsdale.org

Valley renters caught in housing price squeeze

Valley renters are increasingly finding themselves caught between rapidly rising rents and soaring home prices that make buying a house next to impossible. Starter-home prices are rising seven times faster than a typical renter’s income, making saving for a down payment even harder, according to Zillow. The online real estate...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Housing Market Is Cooling Off

Reports Home Sales Post Smallest 4-Week Increase In Over A Year. Key signs point to a cooling housing market, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. According to data collected over the four-week period ending July 25, pending home sales posted a 7 percent year-over-year...
Real Estaterealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
Real Estaterismedia.com

NAR: Surging Home Prices Slow June Contract Signings

The red-hot housing market showed signs of cooling last month as price surges persisted, according to the latest report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), which showed contracted signings are down. NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, showed a...
Real Estatethemreport.com

How Real Estate Investment is Affecting Housing Supply

Investors are snapping up single-family properties, which already are in short supply, at a quickening pace, research shows. That often puts the everyday house hunter in competition with professional buyers who almost always have an upper hand, but an Investor Report from from economists at Realtor.com shows that, in a few big markets, rather than exacerbating the inventory shortage, investors are actually helping to replenish the number of homes for sale.
Real EstateInman.com

Landlords are ditching their rental properties and cashing out

Rising home prices are causing landlords to choose between equity or cash flow. For those deciding to list, earnings are substantial, investment property owners told Inman. Ryan David is about to list one of his Pennsylvania rental properties for $129,900. Never in his wildest dreams did he think he’d be selling it for nearly double the purchase price.
probuilder.com

Inventory Shortage, Rising Prices Affect Luxury Market

The luxury home market has experienced the same buying frenzy seen in the middle and lower ends of the market, resulting in rising home prices and fast-moving inventory. In May, a $28 million 1.26-acre estate in Las Vegas hit the market, yet realtors worried the home would be hard to sell, reports the Washington Post. It closed less than two weeks later and set a record for the most expensive single-family home sold in southern Nevada. It surprised agents, but the National Association of Realtors found a 244.5% increase in the number of homes sold above $1 million in May 2021 compared to May 2020.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalobusiness.com

Why the Real Estate Market is so Hot | Your Guide To Buying In A Seller’s Market

This post was written by Christian Martinez, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Advisor Associate of Sandhill Investment Management. If you or someone you know has been in the market to buy a home over the last year or so, you know how difficult it has been. Repeatedly, you hear about the intense bidding wars that buyers are subjected to, often with the ending price landing $50,000 or more over asking. Frequently, buyers are forced to accept unfavorable conditions set by the seller such as waiving an appraisal, or even worse, forgoing an inspection. These can lead to unexpected, exorbitantly high-cost repairs soon after closing. Virtually the entire U.S. housing market is experiencing this extreme seller’s market and Buffalo is no exception. These circumstances are forcing many buyers on the low-to-middle end of the spectrum out of the market, with first-time homebuyers being hurt the most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy