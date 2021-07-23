Traffic Trends Affecting Housing Market

This post was written by Christian Martinez, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Advisor Associate of Sandhill Investment Management. If you or someone you know has been in the market to buy a home over the last year or so, you know how difficult it has been. Repeatedly, you hear about the intense bidding wars that buyers are subjected to, often with the ending price landing $50,000 or more over asking. Frequently, buyers are forced to accept unfavorable conditions set by the seller such as waiving an appraisal, or even worse, forgoing an inspection. These can lead to unexpected, exorbitantly high-cost repairs soon after closing. Virtually the entire U.S. housing market is experiencing this extreme seller’s market and Buffalo is no exception. These circumstances are forcing many buyers on the low-to-middle end of the spectrum out of the market, with first-time homebuyers being hurt the most.