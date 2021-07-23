Cancel
The Mandalorian Receives New Jumbo Kenner Gentle Giant Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentle Giant Ltd. Is back with another one of their Jumbo Star Wars action figures based on the Kenner design. However, this time we are getting a first as Din Djarin is back from The Mandalorian with a brand new figure release. Coming in at 12" tall, The Mandalorian is back and in his Beskar Armor, giving fans a look into the past at what a Mandalorian Kenner figure would consist of. The Mandalorian will have a fabric cape and comes with a blaster and will be featured with his new Beskar Jetpack. It is unclear if the missile does launch like Gentle Giant's Jumbo Kenner Boba Fett figure.

bleedingcool.com

