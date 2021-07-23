Sun Care Products Market Report 2021-2026: Future Scope, Share By Company Growth, Top Key Players, and Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global sun care products market share is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global sun care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Sun care products refer to ointments, gels and lotions that are applied to the skin to protect it from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. The UV light can be bifurcated into UVA and UVB rays, which enter the skin upon prolonged exposure and damage the skin cells. These rays can increase the incidences of dermatological conditions such as freckles, moles, wrinkles, as well as the risk of chronic diseases like skin cancer. The active ingredient in sun care products works by reflecting, absorbing, or scattering all or some of the sun's rays, thereby reducing the chances of developing these conditions. These products are currently available in different forms, including lip balms, gels, hair tonics and creams. Some countries, like the US, regulate the sales and labeling of sunscreen products as they are considered a part of the pharmaceutical industry.