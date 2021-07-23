Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Sun Care Products Market Report 2021-2026: Future Scope, Share By Company Growth, Top Key Players, and Demand

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global sun care products market share is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global sun care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Sun care products refer to ointments, gels and lotions that are applied to the skin to protect it from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. The UV light can be bifurcated into UVA and UVB rays, which enter the skin upon prolonged exposure and damage the skin cells. These rays can increase the incidences of dermatological conditions such as freckles, moles, wrinkles, as well as the risk of chronic diseases like skin cancer. The active ingredient in sun care products works by reflecting, absorbing, or scattering all or some of the sun's rays, thereby reducing the chances of developing these conditions. These products are currently available in different forms, including lip balms, gels, hair tonics and creams. Some countries, like the US, regulate the sales and labeling of sunscreen products as they are considered a part of the pharmaceutical industry.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Market#Market Research#Key Market#Market Trends#Imarc Group#Cagr#Uva#Uvb Rays#Usfda#Grase#Near Field Communication#Nfc#L Or Al S A#Revlon Inc#Unilever Plc#Shiseido Company#Beiersdorf Ag#Avon Products Inc#Clarins Group#Procter Gamble Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
NFL
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market is Predicted to Upsurge i.e., USD 1.22 Billion during the Forecast Period 2021-2027

The global flexible AC transmission system market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market is growing significantly owing to the rise in transmission lines, increasing focus on energy generation using renewable sources, increase in demand for STATCOM devices for voltage control. Furthermore, the increased penetration of distributed generation technologies, smart grid networks have prompted installers to comply with high-efficiency power supply devices that promotes the development of a flexible AC transmission system market.
Businessbostonnews.net

Carbon Fiber Market to Reach US$ 6,838.67 million, Globally, by 2027 at 11.0 % CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

There is a high encouragement in the demand for superior and exceptional market-related products, with the increase in the demand and need of the consumers daily. Thus, there lies a high chance and probability of the growth of the Carbon Fiber market. Hence it provides a high motivation factor to all the market participants regarding the industry. Also, there is an increment in the per capita income of several countries as in the past few years, several global countries have experienced enormous changes in the social as well as the economic changes in a positive direction.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Food Grade Potassium Acetate Market Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, 2021 Top Key Players Review, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

“”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Food Grade Potassium Acetate Market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Potassium Acetate in global, including the following market information:, Global Food Grade Potassium Acetate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Food Grade Potassium Acetate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Tons), Global top five Food Grade Potassium Acetate companies in 2020 (%)
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Hafnium Carbide Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Key Players, and Forecast to 2026

Global Hafnium Carbide Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the latest research study published by MarketQuest.biz that aims to gather, record, and analyze the data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the global industry with an excellent market research report. The report identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights, and offers competitive intelligence. This report carries out an analysis of the growth rate and the market value of the global Hafnium Carbide industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Rubber Masterbatch Market 2021 to 2026 – Production, Revenue, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Global Rubber Masterbatch Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Rubber Masterbatch market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Direct Organic Paper Dyes Market 2021 Scope of Current and Future Industry 2026 | Key Players as Archroma, Atul, BASF, DyStar Singapore

As per the research conducted by MarketQuest.biz, the report titled Global Direct Organic Paper Dyes Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes a lot of details that allow everyone to understand different things without difficulties. In the introductory part of the chapter, details about global Direct Organic Paper Dyes market figures, both historical and estimates are given in the report. The report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. The report presents a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The report integrates key details such as production, growth rate, consumption, market share, production, volume, value, profit margin, and revenue.
Seattle, WAMedagadget.com

Test Phantom Market from 2021-2026 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Top Key players and Forecast to 2026

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Test Phantom Market Analysis. Test phantoms, also known as imaging phantoms, are specially designed items that are used in the area of medical imaging to test, evaluate, and calibrate a variety of imaging instruments. Drug trial phantoms are synthetic tissue-equivalent substances that are used to verify that methodologies for scanning the human body are functioning properly.
MarketsSentinel

Endoscopy Devices Market 2021 to See Booming Growth | Olympus Corporation; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC; Stryker Corporation; Richard Wolf GmbH; Boston Scientific Corporation; Karl Storz

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Endoscopy Devices Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Endoscopy Devices comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Remote Asset Management Market To See Massive Growth By 2026 | Infosys ., IBM Corporation, PTC

2020-2025 Global Remote Asset Management Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Remote Asset Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hitachi, Ltd., AT&T, Inc., Insight Investment, Verizon Communications, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Vidrona, RapidValue Solutions, Infosys Ltd., IBM Corporation, PTC, Inc. & SAP SE.
IndustryMedagadget.com

2021 Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Industry Analysis with Vital Players, Types, Product, Demand, Top Trends, Key Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2026

SEATTLE, July 29, 2021, (MEDGADGET) –Global Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis. Pharmaceutical packaging materials are used to protect pharmaceutical drugs from the environment. The pharmaceutical goods are fully covered by these fabrics, which offer physical and biological defence during packaging, shipping, and delivery. Print, plastic, cardboard (recycled), corn starch gelatine, pectin, wheat bran, and other biodegradable packaging materials are environmentally friendly. Packaging materials are chosen based on the form of the medicinal product in order to provide protection against chemical, mechanical, and biological influences. Main packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging are the three forms of pharmaceutical packaging. As the first layer of packaging, primary packaging has direct interaction with the product, while secondary and tertiary packaging shield the product from the elements during delivery and logistics (supply).
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global 5-Axis CNC Machines Market Revenue 2021 | Demand, share, Key Players and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2026

Global 5-Axis CNC Machines Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 offers a complete research study of the market that includes accurate forecasts and analysis at global, regional, and country levels. It provides a comprehensive view of the global 5-Axis CNC Machines market and detailed value chain analysis. The report offers a deep segmental analysis of the market where key product and application segments are shed light upon. Readers are provided with actual market figures related to the size of the global 5-Axis CNC Machines market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2021-2026.
Industrybostonnews.net

Indian Fertilizer Market Size 2021-2026: Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Fertilizer Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Indian fertilizer market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2026. Fertilizers are artificial or natural substances containing various chemical elements that enhance the productiveness and growth of plants. They are made from essential nutrients required by plants, such as phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N), and potassium (K). Fertilizers help to promote the water retention capability of the soil while increasing its fertility. Other than this, they are water-soluble, have a rapid effect on the crops, and are easy to store, transport and apply.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Broadcast Cameras Market Worth Observing Growth | Panasonic, Silicon Imaging, Aaton Digita

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Broadcast Cameras Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are JVCKENWOOD, Hitachi Ltd, Sony Corp, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Silicon Imaging Inc, Aaton Digital SA, Red.com Inc, Grass Valley USA LLC, ARRI & Canon Inc etc.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Septic Arthritis Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers And Trends To 2031

Septic Arthritis Market 2021 Segments and Top Players- [Lupin Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Swtizerland), AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer]. Industry analysis, growth development, and current trends depicted in the Septic Arthritis market report are of great help for the new industry players entering into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy