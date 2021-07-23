Chocolate Market: Global Size, Demand, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global chocolate market report exhibited moderate growth during 2021-2026. Chocolates refer to consumable food items that are prepared by using roasted and ground cacao seeds that are found in the pods of the Theobroma cacao trees. The chocolate liquor and cocoa butter obtained from the beans are further mixed in varying proportions in order to manufacture dark, milk, white, and couverture chocolates. These edibles are widely available in the market in numerous forms, such as blocks, cubes and molten. They are rich in alkaloids, including phenethylamine, caffeine, theobromine and flavonoids. Consequently, they are commonly used as flavoring ingredients in the preparation of diverse beverages, bakery goods and confectionery products, such as cake, cookies, brownies, pudding, milkshakes, and ice creams.