HTF MI introduce new research on Global Serious Games covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Serious Games explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Promotion Software GmbH, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Revelian, IBM Corporation, Learning Nexus Ltd, Designing Digitally, Inc., Serious Factory, Tata Interactive Systems, BreakAway, Ltd. & DIGINEXT.