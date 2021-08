This week you have to plant wiretaps at different key locations in Fortnite. But if you don't know where those locations are or what a wiretap even looks like, we can help. You have to plant three wiretaps to finish this quest and there five different locations you can do this at. Fortunately there are always three wiretaps to place at each location so all you have to do is hit one of the key locations nearest you and you should be able to tick this off in one go. Obviously, in case you haven't guessed yet, the wiretaps themselves look like that blue outline up there - find one, interact with it and then move on to the next until you've placed all three and you'll be done in no time.