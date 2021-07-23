Cancel
Denver, CO

Noise Variance: DW Capitol Hill Res. Monitor Well Project

 9 days ago

From: Lopez, Paula L. – DPHE Operations Asst Paula.Lopez@denvergov.org. Please see the attached notification being sent to inform you that the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) has received an application for a noise variance from ARS Water for nighttime work associated with Denver Water’s Capitol Hill Reservoir and Pump Station Monitoring Well Project located at 960 N. Columbine St. in Denver.

