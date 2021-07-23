HEALTH FIRST: Vaccines Are Your Best Weapon in Fighting the Spread of COVID-19
As Brevard County hospitals fill with patients infected with the coronavirus, doctors plead with the unvaccinated for help turning this trend around. We are experiencing a surge in COVID-19. You have likely heard reports of the dramatic increase in cases around the world. It threatens the Olympic games due to start this week, and we are seeing similar significant increases in cases right here in Brevard County.spacecoastdaily.com
