Brevard County, FL

HEALTH FIRST: Vaccines Are Your Best Weapon in Fighting the Spread of COVID-19

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Brevard County hospitals fill with patients infected with the coronavirus, doctors plead with the unvaccinated for help turning this trend around. We are experiencing a surge in COVID-19. You have likely heard reports of the dramatic increase in cases around the world. It threatens the Olympic games due to start this week, and we are seeing similar significant increases in cases right here in Brevard County.

Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Calls For Health Care Facilities To Mandate Vaccine For Workers Increase As COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The American Medical Association says all health care employees should get the COVID-19 vaccine. One physician in Westmoreland County says that could come in the future, but as long unvaccinated workers wear masks, the risk to patients is manageable. As the COVID-19 Delta variant grows and hospitalization numbers increase, there has been a call for health care facilities to mandate vaccines for health care providers. “For those who are not vaccinated, it is not a neutral,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey Jr. “They’re having an adverse impact on communities that are vaccinated and extending the life of the pandemic.” Few...
Public Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

How Do COVID-19 Symptoms Progress?

Most people will experience mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms for up to two weeks. Symptoms usually begin 2 to 14 days after a person has come into contact with the virus. Symptoms can vary from person to person but may include flu- or cold-like symptoms. The type, severity, and progression...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Letter: Vaccinations prevent COVID-19 spread

Just as life is returning to normal this summer and many are thinking that COVID-19 is over and it’s behind us, we are reminded by news stories from Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee that this may not be the case. Rural areas in these states are experiencing a surge of COVID-19...
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Spectrum Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is going to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all of its employees once the FDA approves it, the West Michigan-based hospital system announced Wednesday. The policy will require all team members, medical staff, students, volunteers and contractors get the vaccine, it said in...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Southeast Health changes location for COVID-19 vaccines

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning, Monday, August 2, the Southeast Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move back to the second floor of the Doctors Building. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has resulted in an increased demand for the vaccine, which has necessitated the move back to the Doctors Building. To access the vaccine clinic, enter through Entrance 1 on either the upper or lower levels of the East Parking Garage. Take elevator D to the second floor and follow the signage.
Springfield, MOkq2.com

Fighting misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Meanwhile, the latest covid delta wave is continuing to hit southwest Missouri hard. In Springfield, another eight people died there yesterday alone. Hospital administrators note that none of them were vaccinated. In all, 534 people have died in Springfield from Covid since the pandemic began, but the CEO...
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Local Health Officials Urge COVID-19 Vaccination

RACINE COUNTY – Local health officials are strongly encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a highly infectious variant of the virus is spreading quickly around the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Data Tracker, Racine County has seen a three-fold increase in...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia health groups urge COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pretty much every Virginia health and hospital organization is in on a joint statement urging those who haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to go ahead and do so ASAP. The statement:. “As a nation and a Commonwealth, living through the past 18...

