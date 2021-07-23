HEALTH FIRST: Vaccines Are Your Best Weapon in Fighting the Spread of COVID-19

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The American Medical Association says all health care employees should get the COVID-19 vaccine. One physician in Westmoreland County says that could come in the future, but as long unvaccinated workers wear masks, the risk to patients is manageable. As the COVID-19 Delta variant grows and hospitalization numbers increase, there has been a call for health care facilities to mandate vaccines for health care providers. “For those who are not vaccinated, it is not a neutral,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey Jr. “They’re having an adverse impact on communities that are vaccinated and extending the life of the pandemic.” Few...