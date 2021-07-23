Cancel
A Dow finish above 35,000 would mark fifth 1,000-point milestone of 2021

By William Watts
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track to surpass another milestone Friday as it pushed back above the 35,000 level. The blue-chip gauge traded above that threshold earlier this month but failed to close above it, ending at a record 34,996.18 on July 12. A finish above 35,000 on Friday would come 69 trading days after its first close above 34,000, making it the slowest such rise since the 218-day gap between the run from a close above 29,000 to a finish above 30,000 that ended on Nov. 24, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Of course, such milestones become less impressive the higher the market rises. A move from 34,000 to 35,000 is a rise of just 2.9%. The Dow was up 212.66 points, or 0.6%, at 35,036.01 in early afternoon trade, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also on track to close at records.

