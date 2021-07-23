Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Report Suggests Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns Involved in Major Conference Realignment Shakeup

spacecoastdaily.com
 9 days ago

(ESPN) – Texas and Oklahoma could make their move to the SEC official in a matter of weeks, ESPN has confirmed. The Austin American-Statesman reported Friday that a Big 12 source believed talks between the SEC and the two schools had been ongoing for more than six months, though SEC member Texas A&M had been left out of the discussions. An SEC source told ESPN’s Heather Dinich that it’s inaccurate that A&M was left out of the conversation.

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#Texas Longhorns#Shakeup#Texas A M#American Football#Sec#Espn#American Statesman#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsAL.com

Barry Switzer didn’t hold back on how absurd a potential penalty is for ‘Horns Down’ gesture

Barry Switzer is adamant about just how ridiculous the idea of assessing a penalty for a “Horns Down” gesture is. The former Oklahoma coach reacted to Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks explaining Thursday during Big 12 Media Days the much-scrutinized variation of Texas’ “Horns Up” gesture “probably” will be penalized as the league makes an effort to cut down on taunting.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Politicssaturdaydownsouth.com

Conference realignment: Report reveals where West Virginia could land if it leaves Big 12

The future of the Big 12 is highly uncertain as it begins to look like Oklahoma and Texas will leave the conference to join the SEC. Reports have ranged from the Big 12 potentially merging with the Pac-12, Kansas reaching out to the Big Ten, the Big 12 looking to add new teams from conferences such as the ACC and the AAC turning the tables and looking to poach from the Big 12 leftovers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

3 SEC teams that should be most fearful about Texas football and OU

With the move looking to go through officially very soon, it looks like the Texas football program (among other sports) and Oklahoma Sooners will still be a part of the SEC. We might be looking at a situation where Texas and Oklahoma are only bound to play one more season in the Big 12 before the move to compete in the SEC in all sports.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Ohio State will move to the SEC

All this week, LGHL writers will be bring you articles focusing on their biggest and boldest predictions. Check out all of our “Bold Predictions” articles throughout the week HERE. Whether you disagree, let us know what you think in the comments below and on Twitter @Landgrant33. Full disclosure: I’ve been...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Texas Longhorns move to SEC: Sam Acho predicts delay in playoff expansion

The Texas Longhorns are officially off to the SEC, as the board of regents and the conference have both voted unanimously to approve the move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025. This move by the Longhorns — along with fellow Big 12 foe Oklahoma — is altering the future of college sports and will likely delay the expected expansion of the College Football Playoff. Former Texas linebacker and ESPN analyst Sam Acho explained more on Get Up! on Firday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy