Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

My daughter no longer speaks to me or my husband, and mocked our family values. Do we cut her out of her $2 million inheritance?

By Quentin Fottrell
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

‘She has told us that we are toxic parents, and she doesn’t need the stress we create for her with our beliefs.’

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 209

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Values#The Inheritance#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Shames His Wife with Disability, Karma Hits Him Hard - Story of the Day

A husband slammed his wife for being disabled and insulted her. Not long after, karma made him learn a lesson the hard way. Steven and Mary were a happily married couple. But that happiness only lasted five years. One night, while the couple was driving home after a late-night party, Steven lost control of the steering wheel, and their car crashed. Thankfully, a passer-by witnessed the accident and rushed them to the hospital.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Dear God, please bring me a 4-year-old sister.’ Then came an email.: Couple adopts 3 ‘unlikely siblings,’ ‘We are a family’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘I want you to pick some hills you would die on,’ the pastor said as we sat through one of our premarital counseling sessions. The answer was easy for me — mine was adoption. As a little girl, I watched a family we knew adopt from China and a seed was planted. The desire to adopt only grew as the years went by. Adoption was the hill I would die on.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: My friend told me what my husband did years ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn’t want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘As my daughter and I ran along a back country road, we passed a man. ‘She’s setting the pace for you.’ ‘Something clicked.’: Emotional moment reminds mom to let go

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Yesterday morning as my daughter and I were running, along a back country road, she went a few steps ahead. As I fell in line behind her, I watched her powerful stride take the lead.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mirror

'I quit working to plan my wedding - now my fiancé is refusing take a second job'

Wedding planning can be a nightmare, and it can sometimes feel as though there just aren’t enough hours in the day to work through your extensive to-do list. That’s why one woman decided to quit her full-time job so that she could devote all her free time to planning her big day – but expected her fiancé to take on more work in order to make up for the lost income.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They asked us to sit down. These strong, selfless parents asked us if we’d adopt their precious baby.’: Family adopts baby girl while pregnant with a baby girl of their own

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The last year and a half have been a whirlwind of emotions for our family. After struggling for years to get pregnant with our last child to complete our family, the doctor told us that our last round of medicine had not worked. Feeling defeat and unsure of what came next, we felt lost. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2016, we decided we were not going to do another round of medicine and we would just be content with the two beautiful daughters God had already blessed us with. Well the very next week, I took a test to be safe, and lo and behold it came back positive. To say we were shocked was an understatement! After a few early ultrasounds and some blood work, we were glad to know our sweet baby was growing and thriving!
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

My husband seems almost proud of being unfaithful to me

All this talk about ministers having affairs has brought back to me the misery of three years ago, when my husband confessed to having an affair with a close friend of ours. I’d noticed that he’d been in quite an exuberant, gleeful mood. It turned out that he’d spent the past three months in various hotels with this woman, who we’d been friends with since uni. He seemed almost proud to be telling me.

Comments / 209

Community Policy