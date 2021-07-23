Cancel
Markets

Xponential Fitness stock sputters in IPO debut

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. opened below their initial public offering price Friday in a disappointing debut for the operator of boutique exercise brands like CycleBar and Pure Barre.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

BusinessFortune

Robinhood IPOs, but how will it perform in the meme stock world it created?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After a long-awaited initial public offering, Robinhood made its debut on Nasdaq on Thursday. It’s a significant milestone for the retail brokerage industry, which exploded in popularity during the pandemic. The IPO will also subject Robinhood to the meme stock frenzy it helped ignite.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Tech startup financing hits records as giant funds dwarf venture capitalists

Big money-management firms expanded their dominance in Silicon Valley last quarter, crowding out venture capitalists in a once-niche business and putting 2021 on pace to nearly double last year’s record in startup financing. Hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions, sovereign-wealth groups and other so-called nontraditional venture investors were more active in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Robinhood Stock Opens At $38, Initially Trades Below IPO Price

After months of anticipation, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) began trading on Thursday after the popular trading app completed an IPO valuing the company at $32 billion. Robinhood's Volatile Start: Robinhood opened at $38 after pricing its IPO shares at $38, the low end of its target range...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Jumped Then Dropped in Its IPO Today

The broker focusing on retail investors is initially valued at about $32 billion. Some retail traders haven't forgiven Robinhood for limiting trading on its site earlier this year. What happened. The brokerage that was heavily involved in the original meme-stock trading frenzy earlier this year is itself trading publicly today....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dole IPO Drops Over 9% During First Day Of Trading

What happened: Shares of the world’s large produce company slid by over 9% on Friday after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. Dole (NYSE: DOLE) opened for trading at $15, at an implied market value of approximately $1.5 billion, which was below the initial public offering of $16. The stock closed at $14.50 on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $1.35 billion. “The timing was what it was, the valuation is what it is,” said Chief Executive Officer Rory Byrne in an interview.
StocksFortune

As Robinhood prepares to IPO, regulators investigate employee meme stock trading

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Financial regulators have their eyes on Robinhood — again. This time, regulatory watchdogs are looking into employee meme stock trading leading up to the week of January 25, 2021 — which was when the brokerage restricted trading of shares in companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment amid chaotic volatility. Also under scrutiny: the brokerage registration status of its two founders.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower, with Nasdaq down 0.9% after Amazon results disappoint

Stocks opened lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading major averages to the downside after disappointing quarterly results from online-retailing juggernaut Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 64 points, or 0.2%, at 35,021, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 4,393.34. The Nasdaq dropped 0.9% to 14,645.47. Shares of Amazon declined more than 7% in early trade.
Stockscryptoslate.com

Robinhood’s Nasdaq debut ends with sputter, can Dogecoin (DOGE) save it?

Robinhood shares suffered a lackluster performance on Thursday, sinking dramatically in a market debut that indicated flat investor demand. By the end of the New York session, $HOOD closed 8.4% lower, having earlier sunk by as much as 12%. The popular fee-free trading app gained notoriety earlier this year. Young...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dole stock suffers downbeat debut, as it opens below IPO price and falls further

Dole PLC stumbled out of the gate Friday, as the Ireland-based fruit and vegetable company's stock opened 6.3% below the price of the downsized initial public offering, then slipped even further. The IPO had priced overnight at $16 a share, at the low end of the recently lowered expected range of between $16 and $17. The company raised $400 million, as it sold 25.0 million shares in the IPO, down from expectations of a 30.3 million share offering. The stock's first trade was at $15.00 at 11:18 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $1.48 billion. The stock was down 9.1% at $14.55 in recent trading. The stock's downbeat debut occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.1% while the S&P 500 slid 0.5%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Robinhood stock falls again, hits lower intraday low before paring losses

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. fell 1.4% in morning trading Friday, as a night's sleep failed to fully rejuvenate investors in the newly public no-fee trading app. The stock debuted on Thursday at $38.00, right where the initial public offering priced, but quickly fell below that IPO price, hitting an intraday low of $33.35 before closing its first day down 8.4% at $34.82. On Friday, the stock spiked up as much as 1.4% to an intraday high of $35.30 soon after the open, before selling off. It fell as much as 4.5% to a lower intraday low of $33.25, before paring losses. At current prices, Robinhood was being valued at about $28.8 billion. The stock's weak performance comes on a day that Nasdaq Inc. shares tacked on 0.5%, the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.4% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) Prices 7.4M Share IPO at $17/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programmingâ„¢ platform to harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Omega. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Omega, are expected to be approximately $125.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Omega's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMGA" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Omega has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
New York City, NYAntelope Valley Press

Robinhood’s stock debuts

NEW YORK — Wall Street gave Robinhood a cool reception Thursday in the online broker’s debut in the stock market that it helped reshape by bringing millions of new investors. Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. slumped 8.4% in their first day of trading on the Nasdaq from their initial price...

