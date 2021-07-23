6 of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony’s best moments

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Right now, Simone Biles’ fans must be wondering if they will see her out-of-this-world talents again at the Tokyo Olympics. They may never have imagined that this young woman — who set seemingly impossible new goals for herself even when doing less still would have set her on a different plane from all others in the sport — could withdraw from the team competition one day, and then the individual all-around right after.