Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Field of Dreams ballpark takes shape in Iowa

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re three weeks out from the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees Field of Dreams game at the movie site in Dyersvile, IA, and the ballpark is close to done. Delayed from 2020, the game is now scheduled for Aug. 12 at 6:15 p.m., with Aug. 13 left open should there be a weather delay. The game will mark the first Major League Baseball game ever held in the State of Iowa. MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans, and here are the latest photos, courtesy MLB.

ballparkdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Ray Liotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ballpark#Major League Baseball#The Lansing Family Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Two MLB Players Suspended For More Than Sticky Stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Turns out Héctor Santiago was using more than sticky stuff. The Seattle Mariners pitcher was suspended for 80 games Thursday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances.
MLBPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBthecomeback.com

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game; Triple-A doubleheader postponed

Philadelphia Phillies minor-league infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency on the field during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Triple-A game against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals’ affiliate) on Saturday, leading to the doubleheader being postponed. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the third baseman “apparently suffered some type of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Tony La Russa Is Going to Hate This Awesome Brian Goodwin Bat Flip

The Chicago White Sox won their matchup with the Cleveland Indians in dramatic fashion on Sunday. With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, reserve outfielder Brian Goodwin launched a 3-1 pitch over the right field wall to send the fans at Guaranteed Rate Field into a frenzy. While the walk-off home run was nice, Goodwin's reaction to it was even better.
MLBnumberfire.com

Seby Zavala starting for White Sox Sunday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Zavala for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBchatsports.com

Potential Seattle Mariners Trade Partner: Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 9: Charlie Culberson #2 of the Texas Rangers and teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa #9 celebrate Culberson's solo home run against the Seattle Mariners. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) The Seattle Mariners just won their 50th game of the season, as they won yet another series against a...
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Souvenirs flow into Dyersville ahead of Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ahead of the hordes of Field of Dreams visitors expected to descend upon Dyersville this month, tourist attractions and local businesses are welcoming pallets and boxes stuffed with shirts, baseballs and other assorted memorabilia ready to be sold. The businesses hope that the attendees of the Aug....
Burlington, COburlington-record.com

Former Cougars coach builds field of dreams for grandson

Some things in life never stop. For four decades as baseball coach of the Burlington Cougars John Hrovat worked hard to help his players reach their dreams. Now, as a grandfather he’s doing the same for his grandson, Ivan Hrovat. And what better way is there for a baseball grandpa...
Dyersville, IAnorthwestmoinfo.com

‘Field of Dreams’ Game is in Three Weeks

(Radio Iowa) The highly-anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams Movie Site is coming up on August 12th and Dyersville is hosting a “Beyond the Game” festival that starts the day before. Dyersville Chamber director Karla Thompson says there’s been a surge of interested in the area after the game was announced.
Chicago, ILGoshen News

BRIAN HOWEY: ‘Field of Dreams’ fantasies brewing in Chicago

Pandemic. Wildfires. Floods. Pestilence. Violence. Gridlock. Coup d’etats, Political intrigue. We need a break. It’s time for this former sports writer to bring you some baseball. Some five miles beyond Hammond on the Dan Ryan Expressway is the home of the Chicago White Sox, the closest Major League Baseball team...
MLBYardbarker

Springer Knocks Two Home Runs in Blue Jays Dub

The Summer of George has made its way to Canadian soil. When George Springer signed a six-year 150 million-dollar deal with the Blue Jays this past offseason, he expected to play in Toronto, he just wasn't sure when that would be. In Saturday's 4-0 win, Springer sure looked right at home.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Padres, Nationals take the field again after shooting outside ballpark

After a scary night at Nationals Park, the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will attempt to get back to baseball on Sunday afternoon. First, the teams will complete Saturday night's game that was suspended in the middle of the sixth inning when gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park. After those nine innings are completed, the teams will play their regularly scheduled nine-inning game with right-hander Joe Musgrove (5-7, 2.93 ERA) starting for the Padres against Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66).

Comments / 0

Community Policy