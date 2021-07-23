Field of Dreams ballpark takes shape in Iowa

We’re three weeks out from the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees Field of Dreams game at the movie site in Dyersvile, IA, and the ballpark is close to done. Delayed from 2020, the game is now scheduled for Aug. 12 at 6:15 p.m., with Aug. 13 left open should there be a weather delay. The game will mark the first Major League Baseball game ever held in the State of Iowa. MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans, and here are the latest photos, courtesy MLB.