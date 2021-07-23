Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

TOTT - Morningside's Midsummer Night's Dream

By Siouxland News
siouxlandnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Morningside University is offering free shows of their interpretation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Carly Hansen joined Siouxland News Anchor Diana Castillo on Talk of the Town to tell more about the plays on July 30, 31, and August 1st at 8:00 p.m. It is...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tott Morningside#Midsummer Night#Siouxland News Anchor#Facebook Com Msidearts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Theater & Danceourherald.com

Midsummer Night’s Delights at Northern Stage

There are a few plays I’ve seen multiple times, but only one consistently delights me and renews my love for Shakespeare, and that’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” And here it is, midsummer, and the dream is happening at Northern Stage’s outdoor theater, the final product of their summer Shakespeare intensive for committed highschool theater students. And, unlike Shakespeare’s Hamlet, which […]
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
Ohio StateCleveland Jewish News

At Ohio Shakespeare Festival, life is but 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream'

Not long ago, The Onion – a satirical digital news source – offered a mock review of Morristown Community Players’ production of Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” and its bold decision to set it in 16th-century Venice, as written. Said the show’s director, “I know when most people hear ‘The Merchant Of Venice,’ they think 1960s’ Las Vegas, a high-powered Manhattan stock brokerage, or an 18th-century Georgia slave plantation, but I think it’s high time to shake things up a bit.”
Tullahoma News

A Midsummer Night’s Swing at South Jackson

The community’s annual ice cream social is scheduled for 7—9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St. Event will feature swing dancing and the South Jackson Street Band performing music of the 1940s. Tickets available at southjackson.org. Adult admission is $10; Ages 6-12 at $5 and 5 and under free. Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the summer night.
Theater & Danceinsitebrazosvalley.com

Shakes on the Lake returns with A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Theatre revisits its ancestral roots of outdoor performances through Shakes on the Lake. Beginning Thursday, July 29, director Mandy Mershon brings Shakespeare to life with five performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Shakes on the Lake seeks to provide Bryan/College Station with access to the arts in ways that are...
Festivalwxerfm.com

JMKAC’S MIDSUMMER FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS HONORS FOUNDER

Crowds and sunshine were equally plentiful during the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival of the Arts over the weekend. The event was another welcome sign of emergence from the pandemic that put a halt to most such happenings during 2020 – a year which also saw the passing of the founder of the event, Ruth DeYoung Kohler. This year’s Festival was dedicated to Kohler’s memory, and her influence could be seen and felt throughout the grounds surrounding the arts center, as we heard from Ann Brusky, the Director of Public Programs at JMKAC. She said that included “Artist and demonstrations of all kinds, plein-aire painters, so you’ll see them scattered about on the festival grounds, we have strolling performers…in fact today there’s a stilt-walker walking around. Yesterday we had aerial dance happening, and then even the activities tie back into so many things Ruth, you know, did. She always wanted to make sure you got your hands in some clay of some kind. So that’s happening. Just those moments – it’s so beautiful. And even our shirts, so it’s really beautiful that it all goes back to that. You can feel it in the air.”
New Rochelle, NYnewrochelleny.com

A Midsummer Night's Queen

Live Shakespeare returns to New Rochelle as NRCA partners with Twining Properties /Pratt Landing Partners to present the Lawn Chair Theatre Company’s production of "A Midsummer Night’s Queen" at Hudson Park. ?This original production is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s "Midsummer Night’s Dream" using the music of Queen, Freddie Mercury and...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

L’Amico Fritz review – a lover’s dream on a summer’s night

L’Amico Fritz, Mascagni’s 1891 romcom about a wealthy landowner who scorns the idea of marriage but finds himself slowly falling in love with the daughter of one of his tenant farmers, is back at Opera Holland Park (who have long championed the piece) in a new production by Julia Burbach, conducted – in a fine UK debut – by Beatrice Venezi.
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Local event advisory: Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts staging ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ July 22-23 at Firestone Metro Park

Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 22-23 at 5 p.m. in Firestone Metro Parks (Tuscarawas Shelter). After a year of remote learning, the theater and dance students at Miller South VPA will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare in Firestone Metro Parks.
Mount Sterling, KYWTVQ

Mount Sterling to host Midsummer Night Poetry Slam

MOUNT STERLING, Ky, (WTVQ) – The Gateway Regional Arts Center (GRAC) and the Mount Sterling-Montgomery County Public Library are coming together for the Midsummer Night Poetry Slam on Thursday, July 29. The event provides a chance for poets to read their own work or to sit and listen to local writers.
Musicdoorcountydailynews.com

Midsummer's Music soaking up audiences

Midsummer’s Music musicians are enjoying the return to live music just as much as you are. The chamber music organization continues this week with renditions of songs composed by the likes of Tchaikovsky, Hoover, and Beethoven. With social distancing in mind, the musicians have been playing in larger spaces and more spread out in their performance area. They have also been alternating between established names in classical music and their three composers-in-residence this summer. Midsummer’s Music Executive Director and viola player Allyson Fleck says the audiences have been great and everyone is enjoying each other’s company after a year of virtual performances.
Travelers Rest, SCTR Tribune

Theater group to present 'Midsummer Night’s Dream', 'Phantom'

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — In partnership with the city of Travelers Rest, the S.C. Repertory Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Phantom in the Park. Free to the public in the amphitheater at Trailblazer Park, the productions include four dates. A Midsummer Night's Dream:. Fri., Aug. 13 at 7...
LifestyleSanta Cruz Sentinel

Stephen Kessler: A midsummer night’s dream vacation

So far, it’s been a pleasantly cool summer, coastal fog reliably tempering the heat that’s baking everything over the hill. Our mild climate is a blessing, especially in light of the weather cataclysms thrashing, drowning and burning so many other places on the planet. Our worst nightmare, the CZU fires that torched more than 900 homes, happened last year but there will surely be other disasters in the future — most likely a torrential flood whose runoff we won’t have the infrastructure to catch and store for the next drought, so all that precious water, or most of it, will wash wastefully into the bay.
Brooklyn, NYTime Out Global

Midsummer Nights: Stoop Concerts

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is hosting "Midsummer Nights: Stoop Concerts," a series of free outdoor concerts for the public on Thursday afternoons at 4:30pm. Below is the lineup:. July 29: Klezmer Music with Zoe Aqua, Dan Blacksberg and Ira Temple. August 5: The Kirk Driscoll Trio. August 12: Special Series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy