TOTT - Morningside's Midsummer Night's Dream

Crowds and sunshine were equally plentiful during the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival of the Arts over the weekend. The event was another welcome sign of emergence from the pandemic that put a halt to most such happenings during 2020 – a year which also saw the passing of the founder of the event, Ruth DeYoung Kohler. This year’s Festival was dedicated to Kohler’s memory, and her influence could be seen and felt throughout the grounds surrounding the arts center, as we heard from Ann Brusky, the Director of Public Programs at JMKAC. She said that included “Artist and demonstrations of all kinds, plein-aire painters, so you’ll see them scattered about on the festival grounds, we have strolling performers…in fact today there’s a stilt-walker walking around. Yesterday we had aerial dance happening, and then even the activities tie back into so many things Ruth, you know, did. She always wanted to make sure you got your hands in some clay of some kind. So that’s happening. Just those moments – it’s so beautiful. And even our shirts, so it’s really beautiful that it all goes back to that. You can feel it in the air.”