Massena, NY

Claim: Bigfoot Finds Home Along St Lawrence River near Massena, New York

Is there a Bigfoot roaming the woods in far Upstate New York near the banks of the St. Lawrence River? Perhaps. Here's a compelling story. Michael Guimond thinks it's possible a Sasquatch is calling the Massena area home and he may have seen it. "At the risk of ridicule...something bipedal ran across the road within 50 feet of my car, he shared on Facebook. "This thing was extremely fast. I was going 60, it crossed the road in less than a second."

