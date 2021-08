With the Big 12 seemingly dissolving overnight, what makes the most sense for West Virginia now?. Oklahoma and Texas are out, headed for the SEC as early as next week. With just eight members left in the Big 12 now, all not really moving the needle much in terms of national prestige, adding members from the AAC or Pac 12 seems unlikely to keep the Big 12 alive. Even if the Big 12 survives this, WVU should want out. It appears that other Big 12 members are already reaching out to gauge other conferences’ interest in adding them.