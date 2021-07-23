Lakemore police say no more swimming or fishing at Hidden Lake

LAKEMORE, OH – Police in Lakemore are warning residents to stop fishing and swimming in Hidden Lake. “We have received numerous complaints about people fishing and swimming in Hidden Lake, which is between the Brittany Commons and Hidden Lake developments,” police said. “There are no swimming, no fishing, and no trespassing signs posted, and we are asking that everyone please refrain from these activities. Our officers will be increasing patrols in the area. We are urging residents who witness anyone doing any of these activities to contact our non-emergency dispatch number at 234-200-8777.”