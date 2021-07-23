Cancel
Health Services

AdventHealth to defer scheduling some new elective surgeries, require masks in all areas and limit visitors

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventHealth returned to “yellow” status in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, the health system announced on today’s AdventHealth Morning Briefing. The move means that new elective surgeries that require inpatient stays will be deferred, and each campus’ chief medical officer will review all cases that require a stay in the Intensive Care Unit. Surgeries that are already scheduled, pediatric surgeries and procedures at outpatient surgery centers will not be affected.

www.beacononlinenews.com

