ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who died on Tuesday at the age of 72, rocked triumphantly until the very end. The bearded four-stringer, who formed the Texas blues-rock trio with singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard in 1969, played his last show with the band on July 18 at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, Ky. Hill leaned against part of his bass rig during the performance — evidence of a “hip issue” that sidelined him a few days later — but otherwise he was in fine form, anchoring the band’s swampy low end and delivering spirited vocals during a show-closing rendition of one of the band's signature hits, "Tush."