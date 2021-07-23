Cancel
Low Isle of Man local elections voter turnout 'disappointing'

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoter turnout at Thursday's Isle of Man's local authority elections was "disappointing", the infrastructure minister has said. The percentage of eligible voters who cast a vote ranged from 16% in Douglas' North Ward to 41% in Jurby. Tim Baker said the lack of "local engagement in local politics" was a...

www.bbc.com

