Why the New York Giants should extend Jabrill Peppers instead of trade him

The New York Giants got a steal when they signed former Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a three-year/$30 million contract in March of 2020. Alongside Martinez at inside linebacker, the Giants never set a straight second inside linebacker. David Mayo, Devante Downs, and Georgia seventh-round pick Tae Crowder all received snaps. The South Carolina seventh-round pick TJ Brunson remained inactive for most of the season. The Giants released Mayo in the off-season to save cap space. They also signed former Super Bowl Champion Reggie Ragland as well as keeping Crowder, Brunson & Downs. The team also reverted Carter Coughlin to the inside during minicamps. Though Patrick Graham will likely rotate the linebackers next to Martinez, the 2021 New York Giants need to make the right decision in terms of who they are keeping.